A movement to protect the Pecos River watershed has been gaining momentum since 2019, when a foreign mining company applied for a state permit to begin exploratory drilling for metals.

The Stop Tererro Mine Coalition wants Congress or U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to prohibit mining on nearly 170,000 acres of federal land in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, most of it managed by the Santa Fe National Forest.

“Nobody wants to see a mine here,” coalition member Ralph Vigil said. “Nobody wants it at all.” Vigil chairs the New Mexico Acequia Commission and owns a small organic farm.

