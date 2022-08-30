The Santa Fe County Commission on Tuesday passed a resolution pledging to work with the city of Santa Fe to end homelessness.

The vote came as the city hosted a town hall on the topic that drew nearly 200 people to the Santa Fe Community Convention Center to discuss potential solutions.

The city also announced policy changes Tuesday that prohibit camping on city property starting Friday. Under the revised policy, homeless camps will be cleared, the city said in a news release, and anyone found camping in public parks and other areas will be directed to a shelter.

