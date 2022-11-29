The Santa Fe County Commission on Tuesday approved four resolutions outlining its top priorities for the 2023 legislative session, including bills addressing climate change, gun safety regulations and increased funds for public safety.
The county also hopes to see more federal and state investments in affordable housing and policies authorizing courts to delay eviction while tenants seek rental assistance.
Jacqueline Beam, the county's sustainability manager, said the county has an extensive list of priorities tied to environmental sustainability and climate action.
"We have kept the resolution for the legislative priorities for sustainability very broad in order to cover the bills that are coming forward," she said, citing the county's support for what lawmakers are calling the Green Amendment, which would make it a constitutional right for New Mexico residents to live in a healthy environment.
The commission hopes to see legislation requiring the state to accelerate the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions; a ban on single-use plastics, protections for native pollinators and their habitats; and a state program offering homeowners financial support to install solar panels.
Among the gun safety regulations the commission supports are universal background checks; a ban on sales of assault rifles and high-capacity magazines; a lifetime ban on firearms purchases for people convicted of domestic violence; and a 10-day waiting period to purchase a firearm.
In an effort to reduce alcohol-related harm, the commission supports increasing alcohol taxes; limiting the number of businesses selling and distributing alcohol in neighborhoods; limiting the days and hours alcohol can be sold; and offering alcohol screening and intervention services.
Two measures the commission backs would increase reimbursements to counties for housing and transporting state prisoners, and a proposed public safety package would allow retirees to return to work to help fill critical vacant positions. The package also would create a recruitment and retention fund for local governments.
The commission also took the following actions Tuesday:
Renaming the Santa Fe Edgewood Fire Station to the Chief Stan Holden Edgewood Fire Station in honor of former fire Chief Stan Holden, who died Oct. 3.
Approving a free tire disposal day April 15 at trash centers in Stanley, Nambé, Jacona, San Marcos, Eldorado and La Cienega.