The Santa Fe County Commission on Tuesday approved four resolutions outlining its top priorities for the 2023 legislative session, including bills addressing climate change, gun safety regulations and increased funds for public safety.

The county also hopes to see more federal and state investments in affordable housing and policies authorizing courts to delay eviction while tenants seek rental assistance.

Jacqueline Beam, the county's sustainability manager, said the county has an extensive list of priorities tied to environmental sustainability and climate action.

