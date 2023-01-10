The Santa Fe County Commission is raising concerns over a proposal by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration to send 34 metric tons of surplus plutonium to the Los Alamos National Lab.

Under the proposed plan, outlined in a Draft Environmental Impact Statement, the lab will process the surplus weapons-grade plutonium into powdered plutonium oxide, which will then be transported to the Savannah River National Laboratory in South Carolina to be made unusable for weapons. Once processed, the material would be stored underground at the nation's only permanent, deep geologic radioactive waste repository, the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant near Carlsbad. 

The commission voted Tuesday to send the administration a letter expressing concerns that the transfer could affect the financial and physical health of county residents.

