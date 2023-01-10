The Santa Fe County Commission is raising concerns over a proposal by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration to send 34 metric tons of surplus plutonium to the Los Alamos National Lab.
Under the proposed plan, outlined in a Draft Environmental Impact Statement, the lab will process the surplus weapons-grade plutonium into powdered plutonium oxide, which will then be transported to the Savannah River National Laboratory in South Carolina to be made unusable for weapons. Once processed, the material would be stored underground at the nation's only permanent, deep geologic radioactive waste repository, the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant near Carlsbad.
The commission voted Tuesday to send the administration a letter expressing concerns that the transfer could affect the financial and physical health of county residents.
The transfer proposal "has the potential to put millions of people at risk for financial and health impacts from potential accidents or incidents and dangerous disposal of surplus weapons-grade plutonium," the letter stated.
"Should Los Alamos National Laboratory be selected for that process, it can be very dangerous to our constituents, and they have a great concern," Commissioner Anna Hansen said during the meeting.
According to the letter from the commission, even small leaks can contaminate up to 42-square miles and can pose a risk to drinking water from the Buckman Direct Diversion project on the Rio Grande. Additionally, a Department of Energy study found cleanup could cost $620 million in a rural area and up to $9.5 billion in larger cities.
The National Nuclear Security Administration will hold a public hearing Jan. 26 in Los Alamos. That location frustrated some commissioners who felt this would make it hard for Santa Fe County residents to participate.
"I find that really challenging for my constituents to have to drive up that hill at the end of January," Hansen said. "I mean, it is unknown whether there will be snow on the road or not."
"It is unfortunate that the meetings are not being held in our community because it has been made very clear that the laboratory has both positive and negative impacts in our community," added Commissioner Camilla Bustamante.