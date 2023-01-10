The Santa Fe County Commission unanimously voted Tuesday to approve the final conceptual plan for a 277-acre subdivision in the Community College District south of the city.

The 710-lot development, proposed by Esencia Holdings LLC, would have a minimum of 608 single-family homes, 80 of which would be offered at rates considered affordable, or below the market value.

The project's first phase is expected to be completed by late 2024, according to the developer's application, with the last of five phases completed by late 2028.

Esencia-01.png

Popular in the Community