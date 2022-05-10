The question of whether the city and county of Santa Fe should work together to create a regional water authority split the field of six candidates vying for two County Commission seats during a relatively calm forum Tuesday at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center.
The 1½-hour event, co-sponsored by The New Mexican and the League of Women Voters of Santa Fe County, was the first time the candidates had shared a stage to voice why voters should choose them in the June 7 Democratic primary election.
There are no candidates from any other major party running in a primary race, so the winners of the Democratic contests are likely to take seats on the five-member commission in January.
The candidates for District 1 include engineer and former Pojoaque Valley school board member Jon Paul Romero; Orlando Romero, who retired from a career in the public and private sector, including five years as outgoing District 1 Commissioner Henry Roybal’s aide; and businessman and community planner Justin Green.
District 1 includes the city’s north-central neighborhoods and extends to the southeastern section of Española.
In District 3, the largest of the five districts, voters will choose between incumbent Rudy Garcia, who also is a Santa Fe school board member; City Councilor Chris Rivera; and educator Camille Bustamante. The district includes the southern part of the county and stretches north toward the southern portion of Airport Road.
Most of the candidates’ responses to questions posed during the forum were similar when it came to topics such as building trust in county government and improving county operations. But their answers varied on a question centered on the possibility of a city/county water authority.
Almost every candidate cited water security as one of their top priorities; all but two said they were in favor of a joint water authority. Garcia and Orlando Romero were the only holdouts, raising concerns about what such a proposal would mean for smaller stakeholders.
“A water authority is interesting to me, but I would like to see the definition of that and how it would work,” Garcia said.
The water authority proposal drew support from Bustamante, who cited water as her No. 1 campaign priority, and the remaining three candidates, who agreed a unified authority could better protect the region’s water through more comprehensive communication between the county, city and smaller water agencies.
“These are political lines,” Bustamante said. “The lines that are drawn, when it comes to our environmental resources, really don’t know those barriers. It is critical there is better communication with regards to the water use.”
From a city councilor’s perspective, Rivera said, the idea made sense to him.
“Even though we are all doing growth at different levels, we still use the same pot of water and that is not an endless pit,” he said. “We have to find a better way to communicate the growth that is happening in both areas.”
Jon Paul Romero, who also pointed to water as a top priority, said a water authority was a good idea, but he added he would ensure every stakeholder was brought to the table.
“Water is life,” he said.
Green said a regional water authority would create a united front when advocating for regional water needs.
“We can’t be fragmented with our actions; we need to be collaborative,” he said.
There was more accord on other issues, with all candidates saying the city and the county could stand to improve their relationship to better serve city and county residents.
Commissioner Garcia, who said he recently suffered a stroke and lost his grandmother prior to the forum, cited other joint city/county entities, like the Buckman Direct Diversion, the Santa Fe County jail and the Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communication Center.
“We all live in this community, and it bothers me that the city does their thing, the county does their thing, and the state does their thing,” Garcia said. “I think communication is key.”
Bustamante said the city and the county’s relationship could stand to be strengthened, but she reminded people the county includes more than Santa Fe — it also encompasses parts of Edgewood and Española.
Every candidate said transparency is the key to improving trust in the county government; Green added that a desire to explore feasible projects also was important.
“One, two, three good projects in one term is great,” Green said. “But we need to deliver more than that, including projects big and small.”
In closing statements, Rivera touted his three terms in office — he plans to step down from his final year on the City Council if elected, he said — and called his leadership abilities second to none.
Garcia also noted his years on the commission and said he knew his district “inside and out.”
Bustamante said she had the right skill set for the position and was excited to help people.
Jon Paul Romero wants to continue to build on the successes of the past, while working to improve the more rural parts of the county, he said, and Green spoke of his experience with various government and community entities.
Orlando Romero said he is running for office to give back to a community that took care of his family for nearly 60 years.
“They supported my family’s business for 60 years — housed us, clothed us and fed us and educated us,” he said. “I want to give that back, and I now have the skills to do that.”
He added, “This will be a full-time job for me, not a second job.”