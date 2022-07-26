The Santa Fe County Commission on Tuesday passed a resolution urging Congress and the state Legislature to enact commonsense gun regulations. 

This resolution follows a series of high-profile mass shootings and came as a key legislative committee held contentious hearings about gun violence and possible efforts to prevent it — a topic likely to take precedence during New Mexico's 2023 legislative session, set to begin in mid-January.

"As we know, mass murders are happening on a regular basis in our country," Commissioner Hank Hughes said. "Some of the most shocking ones have occurred just in recent months. And we're not immune from gun deaths in New Mexico."

