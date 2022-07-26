The Santa Fe County Commission on Tuesday passed a resolution urging Congress and the state Legislature to enact commonsense gun regulations.
This resolution follows a series of high-profile mass shootings and came as a key legislative committee held contentious hearings about gun violence and possible efforts to prevent it — a topic likely to take precedence during New Mexico's 2023 legislative session, set to begin in mid-January.
"As we know, mass murders are happening on a regular basis in our country," Commissioner Hank Hughes said. "Some of the most shocking ones have occurred just in recent months. And we're not immune from gun deaths in New Mexico."
Measures supported in the resolution would not violate the Second Amendment or anyone's right to hunt or legally own a firearm, he added, but "are measures that would keep guns out of the hands of people who should not have them."
A resolution seeks universal background checks for anyone trying to purchase a gun; a ban on the sale of assault rifles and large-capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition; a lifetime ban on firearm purchases for people convicted of domestic violence; and a 10-day waiting period for any gun purchase.
The resolution states gun violence "disproportionately impacts women of color and minorities whose neighborhoods have been under-resourced and racially segregated."
In 2019, New Mexico had the fourth-highest rate of gun deaths in the nation, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with 22.3 deaths per 100,000 residents. That year, 471 people in the state died from firearm injuries. The number rose to 479 in 2020.
"I know that we as a county do not have any control over gun usage in our country, but we have found that bringing resolutions forward that we can push up the ladder to our state and federal partners actually does mean something," said Commissioner Anna Hansen, who introduced the measure, along with Hughes.
Commissioners agreed they are not opposed to responsible gun ownership and acknowledged the importance of hunting to control deer populations within the state.
Hansen said she has advocated for shooting ranges and does not believe the resolution conflicts with that.
"My constituents are being inundated by people shooting at their homes and places of work in the greater Casa del Rio area," Hansen said. "We really need proper places for people to be able to use their guns in proper manner and in an in a safe manner, with background checks and things that will protect them and protect the citizens of our county."