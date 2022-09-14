091422Esencia_LS_1.JPG

The 277-acre Esencia property Wednesday south of Santa Fe. Developers are planning to build 710 homes.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

Increased traffic straining weather-worn residential roads was the chief concern residents and Santa Fe County officials expressed about a 710-home subdivision proposed for the Community College District south of the city.

County commissioners on Tuesday approved the conceptual plan for Esencia, a dense subdivision on 277 acres that Albuquerque-based Price Land Development Group aims to build in five phases.

At the urging of Rancho Viejo residents, however, the County Commission required the developer to install two connecting roads — extensions of Avenida del Sur from A Van Nu Po to N.M. 14, with biking and walking paths, and a gravel road between N.M. 14 and the Esencia site — before any homes are built at Esencia to avoid straining existing thoroughfares.

Popular in the Community