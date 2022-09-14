Increased traffic straining weather-worn residential roads was the chief concern residents and Santa Fe County officials expressed about a 710-home subdivision proposed for the Community College District south of the city.
County commissioners on Tuesday approved the conceptual plan for Esencia, a dense subdivision on 277 acres that Albuquerque-based Price Land Development Group aims to build in five phases.
At the urging of Rancho Viejo residents, however, the County Commission required the developer to install two connecting roads — extensions of Avenida del Sur from A Van Nu Po to N.M. 14, with biking and walking paths, and a gravel road between N.M. 14 and the Esencia site — before any homes are built at Esencia to avoid straining existing thoroughfares.
The developers at first appeared reluctant to modify the proposal, prompting Commissioner Hank Hughes to threaten to table the plan.
"We could either table this or deny it and send it back, because I think it's pretty rough," Hughes said. "Or I think we need that condition."
Two decades ago, the property, adjacent to Rancho Viejo, was approved for a subdivision called Sonterra that never moved forward. The plan for Esencia has grown. In a neighborhood meeting last year, Price Land Development President Garret Price said the company was proposing 580 homes at the site.
Another Price project, the 232-home Colibri development, is already underway nearby on 101 acres.
Garret Price is familiar with the area. As a former senior vice president of Pulte Homes, he was in charge of development at Las Soleras. Previously, he was a land development manager for Tierra Contenta.
Colibri and the Esencia site are both within the Community College District, a 17,100-acre area designated in 2000 for compact development, with half the land preserved as open space.
Price said at the neighborhood meeting last year Esencia would target residents over 55.
During Tuesday's hearing, several people expressed concerns about big trucks and construction equipment clogging Richards Avenue and Rancho Viejo Boulevard, and rumbling through neighborhoods, if there are no relief roads to divert traffic.
"We are in support of the Esencia project — we aren't afraid of the development," Rancho Viejo resident Warren Thompson said. "We would like to see that done. But we want to see it done with the roads."
Thompson said the developer's traffic study didn't take into consideration Rancho Viejo's future growth and the additional traffic that would bring.
Jennifer Jenkins, representing Price Land Development, said traffic studies will be updated in each of the Esencia project's five phases. The developer will work with the county to make necessary road improvements, and all proposed upgrades would be brought before the commission, she added.
As water supplies dwindle in the region amid prolonged drought and the effects of climate change, some members of the public also questioned how the developer would provide water to so many new homes.
"I've heard nothing about what your source of water is and how that water is going to be obtained," resident Janet McVickar said. "As we all know, this is becoming a critical factor."
Jenkins said the developer would connect to the county's water system to supply homes in the first phase. Later, she said, the company would obtain the necessary water rights.
A county staffer said there were ample water rights available for the developer to buy.
But Commissioner Anna Hansen said she was not comfortable with speculative water agreements on a big development.
"I want developers to bring their own water," she said.
She also was concerned that all multifamily housing in the plan would be built in the project's third phase, which she said could create a division between those who rent apartment units and those who own upscale homes.
"That really makes my hair stand up," Hansen said.
One local resident opposed the project, saying there are already too many subdivisions coming on line.
"This town is being choked by development," Mark Ewing said. "I really feel this is detrimental to the local people."
But Jenkins noted the county has designated the Community College District for new housing. And it's in a sustainable growth area, she said, which means 50 percent of a development must be open space. Esencia will have walking trails, bike paths and pocket parks.
"So this is about clustering," Jenkins said. "The key thing is avoiding sprawl."