Santa Fe County Clerk Geraldine Salazar said Thursday she intends to finish counting some 3,500 remaining mail-in ballots by a 3 p.m. Saturday deadline set by a judge.
But Salazar left open the possibility that more time will be needed to complete the job as she grapples with a staffing shortage and exhausted workers who are tackling what she described as a time-consuming task.
The presiding judge overseeing the count told Salazar he's hopeful the tallying of uncounted ballots, which has left up to three races hanging in the balance, will be finished by the deadline set by First Judicial District Judge T. Glenn Ellington. Salazar petitioned the court Wednesday to extend her office’s deadline for election results because of the high number of ballots cast by mail in Tuesday's primary.
At the time, some 5,000 ballots were still uncounted. Workers have counted about 1,500 ballots since then, leaving roughly 3,500 uncounted ballots as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
Salazar said her office considered a number of extension requests before settling on asking for a 3 p.m. Saturday deadline.
"My big hope was that everything would be done [Thursday], but I wanted to allow more room in case they needed more time because they’re exhausted. The absentee board is exhausted," she said.
Salazar said her office recruited poll workers to pitch into the effort, but some of them, as well as members of the board, were unable to help Thursday.
"Today, several of them couldn’t show up because they have personal lives, they’re exhausted, they take care of their elderly parents," she said. "There’s many reasons, so some of my staff were pulled to help."
While she requested an extension to Saturday afternoon "so I wouldn't have to ask for another one," Salazar said, she told the presiding judge to keep her apprised of the vote count in case additional time is needed.
She said she told him, "If you feel that you need more time, let me know, and I will go back to the court."
"Ideally, I would not like to, but I have to have the humanity in me and think about these people who have been working from May 28 through Saturday and Sunday and right now," she added. "I don’t want them stressed or pressured, and they’re doing a good job."
More than half of the more than 400,000 New Mexico voters in Tuesday's primary chose to vote by mail instead of in person at the polls, largely because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Salazar said she doesn't want Santa Fe County's vote count to "drag on" but that she values accuracy over speed.
"There is a process to this whole thing, and it takes time," she said. "It really takes time."
