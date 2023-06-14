City of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County officials approved raises this week for public safety workers in moves they said are aimed at bolstering recruitment efforts for critical positions that remain vacant.
The County Commission approved a 6% raise for sheriff's deputies Tuesday, while the City Council and Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber on Wednesday approved a 3% raise and benefit increases for firefighters.
Both pay hikes are in line with citywide and countywide increases set to take effect in the new fiscal year but were approved after negotiations with unions representing the deputies and firefighters.
Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Juan Ríos provided the hourly wages for deputies, which will increase, on the lower end, to $28.29 per hour from $26.68, leading to annual pay of about $58,800 before any overtime pay is accrued. The sheriff's office also is offering $10,000 sign-on bonuses for lateral hires, or new deputies with law enforcement experience, and $5,000 bonuses for new cadets. Lateral hires also are offered an extra 80 hours of annual paid leave.
Lieutenants at the sheriff's office will receive a raise, bringing their pay to $46.78 per hour from $43.50, resulting in about $97,300 per year before overtime is accrued.
“Overall the Santa Fe County sheriff’s office affords exceptions for geographic area from which we draw recruits, we offer hiring bonuses, we’ve beefed up recruiting efforts and have streamlined onboarding obstacles for potential new hires and lateral recruits,” Sheriff Adan Mendoza said in a news release.
The agency has 16 vacancies out of its 94 full-time positions, with a vacancy rate of 17%.
The city firefighters — represented by the International Association of Firefighters Local 2059 — negotiated a 3% pay raise as well as the addition of a full-time health and safety captain position to the department and recognition of Juneteenth as a paid holiday.
City staff calculated the cost of the measures to be $482,578 over the next fiscal year.
The 3% raise is in line with the city's budgeted pay raises for all staff who make less than $100,000, with higher earners to receive a 1% pay raise in fiscal year 2024.
The firefighters union was the first of the three unions that represent city workers to negotiate a contract for the coming fiscal year that confirms the budgeted raises, fire Chief Brian Moya said at a council meeting Wednesday.
City officials approved a $703,000 fund for retention bonuses for police officers and firefighters for the coming fiscal year, but the allocations planned for the fund could change.
While the fund is currently set to allocate 45% to firefighters and 55% to police, Councilor Chris Rivera, a former firefighter, has expressed his support for amending the divide to 70% and 30%, respectively.
Rivera discussed the change after the council adopted a second $200,000 retention fund for police in May.