City of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County officials approved raises this week for public safety workers in moves they said are aimed at bolstering recruitment efforts for critical positions that remain vacant.

The County Commission approved a 6% raise for sheriff's deputies Tuesday, while the City Council and Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber on Wednesday approved a 3% raise and benefit increases for firefighters.

Both pay hikes are in line with citywide and countywide increases set to take effect in the new fiscal year but were approved after negotiations with unions representing the deputies and firefighters.