POJOAQUE — The 2020 census is nearly upon us.
Santa Fe County officials launched their push to get everyone counted Friday, discussing the hurdles — and opportunities — of the effort, which starts later this month.
Leaders from throughout Northern New Mexico, ranging from Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber to U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján to county commissioners and governors from the nearby pueblos, discussed at a news conference the importance of the census count, calling it critical to the area's future.
"We want our taxes to come back into our schools, our hospitals," said Maria Lara of Somos Pueblo Unido, whose group will help with the count.
In the 2010 census, New Mexico had the nation's second-lowest participation rate, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and 42 percent of the state's residents live in areas the government considers hard to count.
Results from the census eventually determine the number of representatives states get in Congress, help divide $900 billion in federal funds annually and are critical in drawing state legislative districts.
Santa Fe County has provided grants to three organizations to help with the count, including the Chainbreaker Collective, an environmental and economic justice organization; St. Elizabeth Shelters and Supportive Housing, which aids the homeless community; and Somos un Pueblo Unido, an immigrant-led organization promoting racial and worker justice.
Lara said Somos Un Pueblo Unido has already knocked on 10,000 doors to bring awareness and address misinformation around the census.
"People still ask if the citizen question will still be on the census," Lara said of some of those conversations.
She said the census will not have a question about citizenship, and all personal data (names, addresses and telephone numbers) cannot be disclosed for 72 years.
Officials say a lot is on the line, particularly in New Mexico; a 1 percent undercount would create a $780 million dollar loss for state residents, according to UNM Complete Count data. The $7 billion in federal funds New Mexico receives to provide health care, nutrition, highways, education, housing and jobs are based on per-capita data.
Veronica Arzate de Reyes, a partnership specialist with the Census Bureau, said modern technology — including an online form and a 1-800 number that offers help in 12 different languages — should make the count more accessible than in years past.
In the coming weeks, the federal government will be sending out postcards that contain a personal code, so people may self-respond by internet, telephone or mail. From May to late July, door-to-door census takers will visit the homes of people who haven't participated.
Elias Bernadino, an official with Santa Fe Public Schools, said schools are trying to offer families an easier way to fill out the form.
"We're in the process of working resources and logistics to open up our schools, which we hope our families will feel more comfortable to come in and fill out their census," Bernadino said.
Krista Kelley a consultant from Motiva Corp. hired by the county for census outreach, said households can start participating after the postcards are sent.
Kelley said she did not anticipate fears about COVID-19 would affect the census count.
"We don't think it'll [COVID-19] have an impact. There's the ability to enroll online as well as via telephone if people have those concerns," she said.
Community outreach will be held in libraries and senior centers, Kelley said.
Kelley said there are always concerns about scams related to the census, but noted counters will never ask for a Social Security number, money or donations, political affiliation, or bank and credit card account numbers.
