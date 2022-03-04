Two Santa Fe County volunteer firefighters in Stanley were barred from further service after refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The volunteers claimed religious exemptions, which the county rejected, then missed a March 3 deadline to comply with the policy requiring them to receive two COVID-19 vaccine doses.
Losing the two volunteers should have minimal impact on the firefighting teams that cover roughly 440 acres in the county's southern area, county spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said.
The Stanley Volunteer Fire District still has seven responders, who assist larger entities such as the Edgewood Regional Fire Station, she said.
Residents shouldn't feel they are unprotected because the Stanley volunteer team is depleted, she added.
The Edgewood station is fully staffed and responds around the clock to fires in that area, plus the county has mutual aid agreements with fire departments in neighboring Torrance and Bernalillo counties, as well as the city of Santa Fe, Hart said.
"Stanley is one division in a much larger fire department," she said. "We always have coverage for our areas."
