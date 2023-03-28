The Santa Fe County Assessor's Office announced it will be mailing official notices of property values this week. 

County Assessor Isaiah Romero said in a news release the office also will hold seven outreach events around the county where residents can meet with staff to discuss "assessor-related business including exemptions, benefits and property valuation appeals."

The deadline for mailing notices of value each year is April 1, according to state law. 

