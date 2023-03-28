The Santa Fe County Assessor's Office announced it will be mailing official notices of property values this week.
County Assessor Isaiah Romero said in a news release the office also will hold seven outreach events around the county where residents can meet with staff to discuss "assessor-related business including exemptions, benefits and property valuation appeals."
The deadline for mailing notices of value each year is April 1, according to state law.
County residents will have 30 days from the date notices are mailed to file a protest petition or an application seeking a special method of valuation for agricultural or grazing property, or to claim exemptions for heads of family and veterans.
Residents can visit the Santa Fe County Assessor's Office at 100 Catron St. in Santa Fe to file property valuation appeals and apply for exemptions and benefits.
Following is the schedule for outreach events:
11 a.m. to 1.p.m. April 10 at the Edgewood Senior Center.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 12 at the Max Coll Corridor Community Center in Eldorado.
4 to 6 p.m. April 13 at Santa Fe County Fairgrounds.
4 to 6 p.m. April 17 at the county's Pojoaque Satellite Office.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 19 at the Abedon Lopez Community Center in Santa Cruz.
4 to 6 p.m. April 24 at the Edgewood Senior Center.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 26 at Santa Fe County Fairgrounds.