Santa Fe County is appealing a decision by the New Mexico Public Employee Labor Relations Board, which found the county had failed to properly negotiate with a union over a vaccination policy before taking action against employees who were out of compliance.
Albuquerque-based attorney Dina Holcomb, representing the county, filed a motion Tuesday in the First Judicial District Court hoping to overturn hearing officer Thomas Griego's March 22 recommendation in favor of the Santa Fe County Deputy Sheriff's Association, a subset of the larger New Mexico Coalition of Safety Officers.
Griego found the county should rescind “any and all discipline” issued against members of the sheriff's union over their refusal to comply with a COVID-19 vaccination mandate until mediation can occur.
The county appealed the March decision, but according to court documents, the appeal was not filed on time, prompting the board to adopt Griego's ruling.
Holcomb could not be reached for comment.
On Aug. 20, the county circulated a draft vaccine policy among employees, including those in the sheriff’s office. The deputies union, in response, requested a chance to discuss the proposed policy with county officials.
The county informed the union Nov. 9 it was unilaterally implementing its last, best offer, which required county employees to be vaccinated, provide an exemption by Dec. 10 or be terminated. That prompted the union to declare an impasse.
Still, the policy went into effect Nov. 11 and terminations began in December, leading to more negotiations in January.
The union then filed a complaint against the county alleging it had violated the union's bargaining rights by implementing the policy during and declared impasse.
The labor board found the county did not violate the Public Employee Bargaining Act in regard to negotiations over the vaccine policy but did violate the act by implementing its mandate after the impasse had been declared.