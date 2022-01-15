Santa Fe County has launched a new electronic tourism guide that shows visitors — and locals — all there is to see, hear, taste and do.
The Santa Fe County Experience app for smartphones rolled out at the beginning of the year and aims to provide experience-seekers with a comprehensive source for exciting destinations, cultural events, local history, outdoor adventures and more.
The app offers recommended itineraries based on users’ interests they can input when setting it up. Natural Treasures showcases a La Cieneguilla petroglyph site, old mining towns, a Civil War battlefield and Bandelier National Monument. Off the Beaten Path takes hikers and bikers to Dale Ball Trails, Galisteo Basin Preserve and Diablo Canyon Recreation Area.
Other itineraries focus on breweries and distilleries, local restaurants, the High Road to Taos, Tsankawi–El Diablo Canyon, the Turquoise Trail and Pecos National Historic Park.
Each itinerary includes a map and information on local resources, including hours of operation and a phone number.
Christopher Hyers, economic development manager for Santa Fe County, said the app grew out of an earlier project called Santa Fe County Trails, which focused only on outdoor adventure.
The app was developed by Santa Fe-based Mindshare Labs and is free to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play. The current version is in English, but Hyers said a Spanish-language version is planned.
Hyers said the app will offer users points through a buy local campaign. Points can be redeemed for Santa Fe County-stenciled items, including T-shirts, caps and tote bags.
“We just want people to use it,” said Hyers, who added the app also allows users to provide feedback. “Hopefully we can make it better.”
