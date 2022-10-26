Santa Fe County has the beginnings of a regulatory framework for short-term housing rentals that proponents hope will ease a housing shortage and help to maintain communities in which houses are occupied by people who live in them and not short-term renters. 

Voices against the new law — largely property owners who rent out rooms or houses — say the new ordinance is too broad and fails to take into account the character of rural villages.

County commissioners approved an ordinance Tuesday that will require property owners who engage in short-term renting to register with the county. The practice is defined as renting out a dwelling, or a portion of a dwelling, for periods of less than 30 days. Such renting is usually done via online companies like Airbnb or Vrbo.

