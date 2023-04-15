A former Santa Fe County employee alleges in a new lawsuit he was fired for his exercising his religious rights by refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccination and a wearing a sweatshirt bearing a political slogan.

Antonio Vigil, 33, who began working at the Community Services Division in January 2020, was fired in January 2022.

He “was terminated from his position with the county, purportedly due to his being unvaccinated,” attorney A. Blair Dunn wrote in Vigil’s complaint, filed in state District Court. However, it states, he “received unfair and unnecessary treatment from his supervisor in retaliation for his protected speech” and was denied an accommodation provided to others in a similar situation.

