A former Santa Fe County employee alleges in a new lawsuit he was fired for his exercising his religious rights by refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccination and a wearing a sweatshirt bearing a political slogan.
Antonio Vigil, 33, who began working at the Community Services Division in January 2020, was fired in January 2022.
He “was terminated from his position with the county, purportedly due to his being unvaccinated,” attorney A. Blair Dunn wrote in Vigil’s complaint, filed in state District Court. However, it states, he “received unfair and unnecessary treatment from his supervisor in retaliation for his protected speech” and was denied an accommodation provided to others in a similar situation.
Vigil accuses the county of violating his rights to freedom of religion and speech under the New Mexico Constitution and seeks an unspecified amount of damages and an injunction prohibiting the county from further religious freedom violations.
Santa Fe County Strategic and Operational Planning Director Cindy McKee declined to comment on the litigation in an email Monday.
The county terminated “approximately 10 employees” pursuant to vaccine requirements, McKee wrote.
Vigil said in an interview last week he has always been religious. He was raised attending Cristo Rey Catholic Church — his family helped build it, he said — and attended St. Michael’s High School.
He has abstained from vaccines his entire adult life based on biblical passages that say Christians’ bodies are temples of God, Vigil said.
“I was bathed and bred in religion my entire life,” Vigil said. “The vaccines were based off of aborted fetuses, and I didn’t want to make myself unclean in the eyes of God.”
Some vaccines were developed using fetal tissue, but the vaccines themselves do not contain fetal material, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and multiple other sources.
“I had to really sit with the issue and not only pray over it but really think about how it was going to affect me,” Vigil said, adding he had to weigh his faith against his duties as a father of four children.
Ultimately he said, he decided against getting the vaccine.
“I wanted my kids to know if you have religious faith, you have to stay true to that,” he said. “You can’t just give it up.”
When he began working at the County Community Services Division, Vigil said, his duties involved checking in members of the public who came to access services such as health care or teen court, and people who reported for DWI case monitoring.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit, he said, he worked remotely, answering phone calls and filing electronic documents for several months before being asked asked to get a vaccine and return to work in person, directing visitors to a central kiosk about where to go in the county building.
Vigil said he asked for a religious exemption or to be reassigned to another position that he could perform at home but was denied.
“The notice of denial alleged that the request for exemption could not be granted despite recognizing his religious beliefs,” his lawsuit says, because it would pose an ‘undue hardship’ to the county.”
Vigil said he believes he wasn’t granted a remote work accommodation because he had worn a sweatshirt with the words “Let’s Go Brandon #FJB,” a political slogan that has come to be used as a code for insulting or swearing at President Joe Biden.
Vigil said the division had a dress code prohibiting employees from wearing pullover sweatshirts bearing any slogans that weren’t related to the county, but it was rarely, if ever, enforced.
He was unemployed for five months, he said, but has since been hired by Christus Health and works as a medical office specialist checking in dermatology patients. He’s still unvaccinated but received an exemption from his new employer.
“They accepted it,” Vigil said.
According to documents provided by McKee, the county offered employees the possibility of applying for a religious exemption to vaccine requirements but reserved the right to reject requests if they would be difficult to accommodate.
County Manager Gregory Shaffer issued a declaration March 4 “declaring the Santa Fe County COVID-19 emergency over” and rescinding vaccine mandates.