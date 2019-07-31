The Santa Fe City Council approved a resolution Wednesday declaring the city’s intent to issue up to $80 million in industrial revenue bonds to help finance construction of a new retirement complex at 401 Old Taos Highway.
The proposal calls for the city to lend its name to tax-advantaged bonds to finance purchase of property at Old Taos Highway and Paseo de Peralta, as well as build and equip a 68-unit independent living facility run by El Castillo Retirement Residences, which operates a facility for the elderly downtown on East Alameda Street.
The expansion is expected to create 17 to 22 permanent jobs in addition to construction jobs.
The governing body’s approval wasn’t unanimous. Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler voted in opposition, calling the planned facility “the country club of assisted living centers” and saying it would be too expensive for a lot of elderly people. Councilor Renee Villarreal abstained but didn’t explain why. Councilors Peter Ives and Chris Rivera were absent.
The city will consider an ordinance authorizing the bond issuance at a Sept. 11 public hearing.
The city wouldn’t be on the hook financially. The bonds would be paid off with revenue from the project. Such bonds are essentially tax subsidies. They can involve income tax exemptions on the interest paid to bondholders, as well as exemption from property taxes during the life of the bonds.