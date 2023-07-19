A proposed excise tax on home sales of $1 million in Santa Fe received support from several city councilors Wednesday evening.

The council’s five-member Quality of Life Committee voted to recommend approval, with Councilor Lee Garcia abstaining. Garcia said he was “not in full favor” of the policy, but also he was not opposed to it.

The council could vote as soon as August on an ordinance that would put the question to city voters via a ballot measure in November.

