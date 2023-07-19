A proposed excise tax on home sales of $1 million in Santa Fe received support from several city councilors Wednesday evening.
The council’s five-member Quality of Life Committee voted to recommend approval, with Councilor Lee Garcia abstaining. Garcia said he was “not in full favor” of the policy, but also he was not opposed to it.
The council could vote as soon as August on an ordinance that would put the question to city voters via a ballot measure in November.
The bill was introduced by councilors Jamie Cassutt and Renee Villarreal. If the measure is approved by the City Council and a majority of voters, it would levy a 3% tax on dollars spent in excess of $1 million on homes, with the revenue going to the city’s affordable housing trust fund.
The city’s Community Development Commission, which is made up of community members and oversees the allocation of the fund to affordable housing projects, expressed unanimous support for the ordinance at a meeting Wednesday.
Each year, the city receives applications for the funding that are “far in excess” of what is available, said Affordable Housing Director Alexandra Ladd. Ladd said with more funds — such as the expected $4.5 million from the proposed excise tax — the city would be able to fund bigger housing projects.
In the last fiscal year, which ended in June, the city awarded more than $5 million from the fund to go toward rental and mortgage assistance and the rehabilitation of rental units to be priced affordably.
The fund is allocated to local nonprofit developers and other organizations, such as Homewise, Consuelo’s Place and Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity. The funds must be matched by triple the amount in outside funding, Ladd said, meaning the impact of the fund is multiplied.
Cassutt said determining the level of the tax was about striking a balance between what is reasonable and what would bring a good stream of funding into the affordable housing trust fund.
“The vast majority of Santa Feans cannot afford a million-dollar home,” Cassutt said, adding people are increasingly being displaced by high housing costs from certain neighborhoods or from the city altogether after their family has lived here for generations.
Members of the public have mostly supported the tax at city meetings, including some who say they own million-dollar homes.
During a recent public hearing at City Hall, dozens of Santa Fe residents expressed support for the policy. A representative of the Santa Fe Association of Realtors was the lone opponent of the bill, which the group has called “divisive.”
A similar measure came before voters in 2009 and failed.
Although the real estate group has said the law would be vulnerable to litigation, City Attorney Erin McSherry told councilors Wednesday she had “no concerns” about litigation over the proposed tax and that the city would be in “very good legal standing.”
The bill moves next to the Finance Committee for consideration July 31.