A Santa Fe City Council candidate who is running in a three-way race in the Nov. 5 municipal election was the subject of a domestic violence investigation last month, according to a police report obtained Thursday.
The report cited alleged verbal, but not physical, abuse by District 4 council candidate Greg Scargall, who is making his second bid for elected office.
But his wife told police, “There has been prior history of physical domestic violence that has been documented,” the police report said.
When Scargall ran for the District 4 City Council seat the first time in the March 2018 municipal election, he disclosed to The New Mexican he had been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, though that charge was dropped.
In the latest domestic violence case, police were dispatched to Scargall’s home on Indian Circle just before 10 p.m. Sept. 11. Scargall told police he and his wife had gotten into an argument because she arrived home late.
“Gregory stated that the argument was only verbal and had never [become] physical,” the report said.
Scargall’s wife, who already had left the home by the time police arrived, later told investigating officers Scargall “became upset because she was home late and didn’t take milk home.”
Their daughter, who was crying and upset when she was interviewed by police, gave officers a similar account, according to the report. She also told police the verbal argument was brief and that the incident was “never physical,” the report said.
Scargall’s wife, who did not return a message seeking comment late Thursday, told officers Scargall had ordered her to “just leave and get out” during their argument.
“She stated that she left because she was scared,” police said.
In an interview Thursday, Scargall said there was “nothing” to the incident, which he described as a disagreement and “private matter” between him and his wife.
“I think anybody who has any common sense would say that if there was something suspicious, usually a late-night call from somebody about domestic violence, usually someone’s going to jail,” he said. “That didn’t happen that night. There was not an issue there.”
Scargall also disputed the police account that his daughter was crying and upset. “No one was crying. No one was freaking out,” he said.
News of the domestic violence investigation comes just weeks before the election. Scargall, a fourth grade teacher, is vying for the south-central District 4 council seat against Xavier Anderson, a management analyst of finance and budget at the Los Alamos Fire Department, and Jamie Cassutt-Sanchez, a stay-at-home mom with a master’s degree in public health.
Scargall has other baggage besides the domestic violence cases. He has been sober for more than seven years but previously struggled with alcoholism and has two drunken-driving convictions. In a candidate questionnaire from the The New Mexican, Scargall disclosed a previously reported 1998 drunken-driving conviction. But he failed to divulge that he also had been convicted of DWI in 2007 in Orange County, Calif.
Scargall said earlier this week he didn’t disclose the 2007 conviction because he was ashamed.
“I think your past usually just is something that is very easy to be ashamed of,” he said. “I’ve always told the voters, ‘Look, if you’re looking for a perfect candidate, I’m not the person. There’s plenty of other options out there, and I think these other two [candidates] will do a good job.’ ”
