During a late-night vote that occurred after 2 a.m. Thursday morning, the Santa Fe City Council approved five zoning and land use requests from Homewise, Inc. for a 22-acre property on South Meadows Road.
The 7-2 votes of approval — which took place in the 10th hour of the council's Wednesday meeting — will allow Homewise to build 161 housing units and a five-acre park on the property that was once purchased and slated as a park by Santa Fe County.
Each request was opposed by councilors Lee Garcia and Chris Rivera, who represent District Three, where the development and many of its opponents are located.
Members of the governing body noted the case was a difficult one to decide, given the complicated history of the property along with the crisis of a lack of affordable housing in the city.
After county residents voted on general obligation bonds to set aside the land as open space in 1998 and 1999, the county purchased the property with the voter-approved bonds in 2001 — later selling the 22 acres to Homewise in 2022.
Councilor Renee Villarreal said the public hearing for the case was "hard to listen to," given the harsh words during public comment.
"We need both spaces for people to enjoy and we also need affordable housing for people to thrive," Villarreal said. "It's disappointing that we just have to make a decision on errors that happened before our time."
Mayor Alan Webber called the current affordable housing crisis a "major inflection point for the city," saying such land use cases illuminate the city government's values.
"We're changing the dynamic where only wealthy people can afford to buy and live in Santa Fe," Webber said, adding that he regretted those opposed to the development were "poorly served by the process and by the county not keeping its word."
Garcia called the development "absolutely the right project on the wrong property," saying "things could have happened differently, but they didn’t."