During a late-night vote that occurred after 2 a.m. Thursday morning, the Santa Fe City Council approved five zoning and land use requests from Homewise, Inc. for a 22-acre property on South Meadows Road.

The 7-2 votes of approval — which took place in the 10th hour of the council's Wednesday meeting — will allow Homewise to build 161 housing units and a five-acre park on the property that was once purchased and slated as a park by Santa Fe County.

Each request was opposed by councilors Lee Garcia and Chris Rivera, who represent District Three, where the development and many of its opponents are located.

