A a battle over a small swatch of land that many say has big implications for the city's future took a step closer to a conclusion Saturday.
The Santa Fe City Council and Mayor Alan Webber voted 6-3 at a special meeting to approve a controversial rezoning request for a property on Old Pecos Trail. Councilors Carol Romero-Wirth, Michael Garcia and Lee Garcia voted “no.”
While the fight may be over for now, some opponents of the residential development who live near the property have expressed interest in appealing the council's decision to state District Court.
The denser zoning designation will allow Albuquerque-based developer Pierre Amestoy to prepare the 9.59-acre property for a planned 25-lot subdivision near Old Pecos Trail and West Zia Road instead of the nine dwellings that would be allowed under the previous zoning.
The case, which stretched across three public meetings starting in December before Saturday's vote, became a flashpoint for debates about open space, city land use policies and processes and the city's housing shortage, with councilors on Saturday explaining their positions on complex issues before voting.
"Keeping [one residence per acre] zoning anywhere in the city is not equitable and it’s poor planning," Councilor Renee Villarreal said, citing a statistic that around 60% of Santa Fe workers commute into the city. "I will not approve anything that is R-1. That kind of zoning contributes to people living outside our city."
Dozens of Santa Feans filled the council chambers on several occasions to speak against the zoning change, citing inconsistencies in city land use documents and an unfinished public participation process that began in 1999 to determine zoning and development standards for the area.
Resident Bruce Throne, a retired attorney, said he was "very disappointed, but not surprised" by the council's decision.
"I think there are very strong procedural due process grounds for their vote today being contrary to facts and applicable law," Throne said after the hearing. "I think there are a lot of people from all over the community — not just the neighborhood — who feel very strongly about this and will raise money to appeal the decision after it's finalized."
Attorney Karl Sommer, representing Pierre Amestoy, called the process for his client's rezone case "thorough" and "extremely fair."
"We appreciate the time and effort that [city] staff and the City Council devoted to this decision-making process, the countless hours and meetings," Sommer said. "Everybody had a chance to be heard and to rebut arguments."
The property and many of the opponents of the rezoning are located in District 2. Both councilors representing the district — Romero-Wirth and Michael Garcia — voted against approval Saturday, along with District 3 Councilor Lee Garcia.
The city's public hearing on the case began on Dec. 14, with the two previous hourslong meetings stretching past midnight. On Saturday, councilors finished questioning the developer's representatives, city staff and residents before voting.
On Saturday, councilors called for testimony from Throne, who has lived near the property for 32 years and submitted hundreds of pages of written comment to the city regarding the case.
Thorne said he didn't think Amestoy's plan met city code requirements that a change to be "more advantageous to the community, as articulated in the general plan or other adopted city plans.
"The applicant and staff have cherry-picked certain parts of the general plan for advantages," Throne said, referring to pro-rezone arguments that the denser subdivision would provide infill, avoid urban sprawl and add some "affordable" housing to the city.
Throne — and others — maintained that the city never completed a public participation process to establish zoning designations and development standards for the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor, a process that was directed by the city's general plan in 1999.
City land use staff presented a list of standards for an adjacent section of the corridor recommended by the Old Santa Fe Trail Neighborhood Association in 2016 that were never codified by the council. Amestoy's proposed rezone complied with the standards presented.
Webber questioned resident Pat Lillis, asking what further standards or protections she would add to the list.
"The general plan says to go through a public participation process, so for you to ask me these questions is inappropriate," Lillis told Webber, pointing out that the once-proposed standards were concerned with a separate stretch of the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor than the one in question. "I don’t think any of us here who oppose are interested in that. We’re interested in our public participation process, which failed."
Residents and officials also questioned why land use staff altered the city's official Future Land Use Map in 2022 to remove the visual representation of the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor, which city staff said was an update of the document.
"The current version of the Future Land Use Map isn’t the same as the Future Land Use Map adopted by the council," Romero-Wirth said to Senior Planner Dan Esquibel on Saturday. "How did that change happen if we’re the ones who are supposed to approve it?"
Esquibel said he had corrected the map "to reflect exactly how [the corridor] was articulated in the general plan," which he said lacked description of corridor boundaries.
"I don’t have the ability to force an applicant to meet an ordinance that doesn’t exist in order to process that application," Esquibel said. "I don’t have that authority."
Before voting to approve rezoning, Councilor Jamie Cassutt read the large numbers of new housing units being developed in the city's southern districts.
"We can see that the south side is taking the brunt of the housing crisis," Cassutt said. "The general plan called for this area to be more dense. I understand that there is something special about this corridor, but the people who live here is the most crucial piece that we need to be thinking about."
Romero-Wirth said the city should deal with issues like displacement and affordable housing, but she also pointed to Santa Fe's open spaces and historic attributes, which she called "economic drivers."
"If we don’t also honor our character, uniqueness and sense of place at the same time, we’re shooting ourselves in the foot," she said.