A a battle over a small swatch of land that many say has big implications for the city's future took a step closer to a conclusion Saturday.

The Santa Fe City Council and Mayor Alan Webber voted 6-3 at a special meeting to approve a controversial rezoning request for a property on Old Pecos Trail. Councilors Carol Romero-Wirth, Michael Garcia and Lee Garcia voted “no.”

While the fight may be over for now, some opponents of the residential development who live near the property have expressed interest in appealing the council's decision to state District Court.

