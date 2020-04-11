Bring the plants in. There's going to be a cold snap this weekend.
A powerful storm moving across the middle of the country started dropping snow in Montana and Colorado and pushing a blast of cold air across the Rocky Mountains.
Alyssa Clements, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, said there could be some snow in the mix for the northern mountains and northeast plains Sunday night into Monday morning.
The Santa Fe area could see 1 to 2 inches of snow, but "there's a lot of uncertainty of how much precipitation we could see, and it's subject to change," Clements said.
Temperatures are expected to drop, with Santa Fe seeing a low of 40 early Sunday. On Tuesday, lows will be in the 20s and 30s, while highs will get into the 40s and 50s.
"We'll see a pretty dramatic warm-up Thursday and Friday with temperatures returning to normal," Clements said.
