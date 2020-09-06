A cold front pushing south from Canada over the Rocky Mountains will bring freezing temperatures to Northern New Mexico from Tuesday night into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Albuquerque
Santa Fe, as well as Taos, Las Vegas, N.M., and other areas to the north and west could see sleet and snow.
"It would be the earliest snowfall on record in some areas," said Brian Guyer, a meteorologist with the weather service. "We are going from record heat to freezing. Make sure you prepare for drastically colder temperatures. Protect your plants."
Santa Fe could see winds close to 40 miles per hour Tuesday and Wednesday. Guyer also said the cold front will most likely end the growing season early for some Northern New Mexican farmers.
