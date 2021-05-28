A cold front pushing south over the Rocky Mountains is expected to bring more than an inch of rain to Northern New Mexico over Memorial Day weekend.
There is a chance of showers through Tuesday, with the heaviest rain expected Monday, said Clay Anderson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.
The Interstate 25 corridor from Raton to Glorieta could see severe thunderstorms this weekend, but "if there is any severe weather, it will be east or northeast of Santa Fe," Anderson said.
Saturday's high is expected to be in the low to mid-80s, with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures could reach the upper 70s by Sunday afternoon, when the skies are expected to become cloudier. There is a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday, with some parts of the city expected to get up to a quarter-inch of rain.
"That's due to a backdoor cold front that's going to be coming in from Colorado," Anderson said. "What that's going to do is introduce a little bit of moisture into the atmosphere, which is much needed. And that'll cool off the high temperatures a little bit."
Monday will bring more rain and clouds, especially in the afternoon, with a high of around 70 degrees and an 80 percent chance of precipitation in the foothills of Santa Fe. Some areas could see up to an inch of rain on Memorial Day, Anderson said.
Tuesday's high is expected to be in the low to mid-70s, with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Since the beginning of May, Santa Fe has recorded 0.75 inches of rain, 0.2 inches above its 30-year average. Still, Santa Fe is experiencing exceptional drought, according to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor.
"I would say there is a good chance at this point that Santa Fe will end the month above normal, especially if we can get more rain here in the next few days," Anderson said.
