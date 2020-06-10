Santa Fe police say they arrested a man Wednesday suspected in a string of area gas station and convenience store robberies dating to late May.
According to a news release, detectives arrested Fernando Ruiz, 23, after two reported attempted robberies Wednesday morning.
At 10:15 a.m., police responded to the report of an attempted robbery at Murphy Express gas station on south Cerrillos Road, where a suspect brandishing a large knife had demanded money for a clerk. When the suspect could not get the money, he apologized and ran out of the store, according to the news release.
About 15 minutes later, police received a call about a robbery at a Subway on Zafarano Drive, where employees reported a man entered the restaurant and took the cash register. A witness told police the suspect was left in a silver Dodge Charger.
Detectives spotted the vehicle off Airport Road shortly after the second incident and arrested Ruiz. He is charged with eight counts of robbery, five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of larceny and one count of attempting to commit a felony, according to the news release.
Police said detectives recently have been investigating armed robbery cases in which a man entered businesses armed with a knife and demanded money. In each case, the man apologized for the thefts, claiming he needs the money to take care of his family. Detectives, according to the news release, have linked 10 cases to Ruiz.
Most of the robberies were at convenience stores and gas stations on Cerrillos Road, though two were at the Arcade News and one at a title loan outlet, according to information provided by Santa Fe police.
Ruiz has been booked in the Santa Fe County jail, online records show. Police said the case remains under investigation.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.