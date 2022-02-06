The number of candidates to serve as Santa Fe’s next police chief has been narrowed to 10. Now city officials seek the public’s input.
That effort will include panels, forums and a public survey in English and Spanish over the next two months, with a decision expected by the end of March, said City Manager John Blair and Kyra Ochoa, director of community health and safety.
The search began two weeks before former Chief Andrew Padilla officially retired from the role.
“The position was posted Nov. 15 and closed Jan. 28,” Ochoa said. “We received multiple applications, and from that pool of applicants, we selected those who meet the minimum requirements of the posted job.”
Ochoa said the city’s human resources director received 13 applications, none from women, before narrowing the pool to these candidates:
- Scott Ebner, lieutenant colonel, New Jersey State Police.
- Mizel Garcia, retired commander and deputy chief, Albuquerque Police Department.
- Thomas Grundler, lieutenant, Santa Fe Police Department.
- Marshall Katz, retired aviation police chief, city of Albuquerque.
- David Moore, former director, Monroe County (N.Y.) Office of Public Integrity.
- Donald Pezzuto, court security deputy, Will County (Ill.) Sheriff’s Office.
- Andrew Rodriguez, deputy chief, Rio Rancho Police Department.
- Frank Rodriguez, deputy commissioner, North Carolina Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations.
- Paul Joye, deputy and interim chief, Santa Fe Police Department.
- Benjamin Valdez, deputy chief, Santa Fe Police Department.
Following the results of the survey and panel discussions with the candidates, Phase 2 of the search will begin, Blair said.
First, two virtual panels are expected the week of Feb. 14.
“One is a public safety panel and will include people who work in law enforcement in a variety of different ways,” Blair said. “And the second panel is what we’re calling a community partnership panel, which [will] have local leaders who we believe represent a diverse swath of interests within Santa Fe.”
While panelists have not been confirmed, Blair said the public safety panel will also include members of the police department and other public safety officials.
Ochoa and Blair said the public surveys can be taken online and in person through 5 p.m. Feb. 25.
After that, the pair will use the input to further whittle the candidate list, probably in the last week of February, Blair said.
From there, they plan to schedule in-person conversations for the finalists to meet and speak with them, Mayor Alan Webber, city councilors and the public via a question-and-answer session before making a decision.
“We want someone with substantial professional experience who’s committed to best practices and modern policing,” Ochoa said. “We’re looking for a leader who recognizes what it takes to attract and retain officers in Santa Fe and has creative approaches to that, as well as somebody who can serve the diverse sectors of Santa Fe in a unified way so that everyone in the city is enjoying a safe community.”
Blair added he believes it’s fundamental the next leader has a “strong working relationship” with other law enforcement agencies in the state, along with fire departments and public safety personnel.
Ochoa and Blair said they want the process to be as open and transparent as possible.
Since Padilla’s retirement in early December, Joye has been heading the department.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.