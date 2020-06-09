As COVID-19 began to creep into New Mexico in March, the Webber administration kicked into high gear and set up an emergency shelter for the homeless in the old dormitories of the now-shuttered Santa Fe University of Art and Design, a sprawling campus the city hopes to redevelop.
Some envisioned the midtown campus shelter as a short-term solution to prevent widespread infections among a vulnerable population.
City officials are now considering creating a similar permanent program — though, the location likely would change, according to interviews and documents obtained under a public records request.
It's all part of a plan to use coronavirus relief funding from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development to support operations at the emergency shelter.
"An important consideration for all of us was that the funds are used to set up a framework for an ongoing and permanent program to keep people in crisis off the streets [and] in a supportive housing situation," Alexandra Ladd, director of the city's Office of Affordable Housing, wrote in an email to the mayor and others April 30.
The idea is in the very early stages, but Mayor Alan Webber said in a recent interview the emergency shelter has worked with "great success" and taught the city valuable lessons.
"We’ve learned that there is a clear need for the kind of facility that exists there with or without COVID-19, that it provides a kind of housing option — a transitional supportive housing option — that we really as a city have to find a way to develop," the mayor said.
The city wouldn't necessarily run such a program, he said. In fact, Webber said, the city probably shouldn't do it.
"The city doesn’t provide a lot of direct services in that way, and it certainly is a tough time to be considering an expansion of city services when we’ve got a huge budget deficit and we’re looking at all of the implications of that for our own employees and services to the community,” Webber said.
The idea of creating a permanent program with housing for the homeless is not new.
Homeless advocates have discussed the possibility of developing a site that offers transitional housing and wraparound services to people living on the streets, including counseling and health care. But that concept, known as One Door, hasn't gotten off the ground.
"That's not what we're talking about here, just to be clear," Webber said.
The city has been charting a different course to help the homeless under the Webber administration.
"We have joined the Built for Zero campaign, which is a national coalition of cities around the country where there is a model for reducing your chronic and veteran homelessness to zero," the mayor said.
The model starts with creating a list of homeless people in the community by name as part of an effort to address individual needs. But gathering personal information of people who sometimes want to be left alone is no easy task.
"Now, with the COVID-19 impact on the homeless community, we’re able to contact people, find people, do better outreach, do better intake — so we’re really making inroads toward getting a much more accurate accounting for the individuals who are homeless in our city," Webber said. "As we do that, we then get a much clearer picture about the capabilities and services that we need in order to move them from being homeless to having housing."
According to Ladd's April 30 email, the city hopes to contract with a "current provider" that would act as a fiscal agent and hire a shelter manager "and a case manager to help residents with all of their related needs, both ongoing and specific to the pandemic."
Webber said the city doesn't yet have a site or a partner to operate it.
"But I think what’s happening is we’re learning from this experience about what such a program and location could provide, benefits that it could result in," he said, adding that some homeless people who have been staying at the emergency shelter on the midtown campus are finding the type of stability that is helping them out of homelessness.
“I think we’re seeing people who are at the midtown campus, not all of them but some of them, are finding their way forward,” he said.
