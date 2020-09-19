Crews building apartments at the new Markana de Santa Fe complex owe some thanks to farmers more than 75 miles away for the steady work.
To support water use for 180 badly needed new apartments on the city's south side, the development company overseeing the project will exercise irrigation rights it obtained years ago from properties in Isleta Pueblo and recently transferred to the city.
Such transfers — intended to slash consumption in one part of the state to offset new use in another — happen often in New Mexico, where the movement and ownership of water rights touches almost every hot button: agriculture, development, history, future.
And in the 21st century, it happens against the backdrop of a changing climate and the widely held belief that water in an arid state will become even more scarce in the coming years.
The practice of transferring irrigation rights for use in urban development, established nearly a century ago, is an important part of New Mexico’s convoluted water management system. But the transfers also raise concerns about the state losing agricultural land, which can no longer be watered when the irrigation rights go toward supporting an urban project.
And like anything else in the Southwest related to water, officials are having to rethink how well this older system works with a growing population and warming climate.
“Climate change makes everything more challenging, more complicated,” said Reed Benson, a University of Mexico law professor who specializes in natural resources and environmental law.
Pumping up growth
Virtually any sizable development in Santa Fe has used onetime irrigation rights for its water.
The Markana apartments, off Cerrillos Road, will require 30 acre-feet of water per year — a volume based on irrigation rights that Sofie Fernmacher and Mary Jane Baca of Isleta Pueblo sold in 2007, according to state documents.
The Markana project is one of many in Santa Fe that will require water rights. The first phase of the Ross’s Peak subdivision near Governor Miles Road will use a similar amount as Markana. And the Capitol Flats apartment complex on Cordova Road needs 16.75 acre-feet yearly.
An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons.
Projects below a certain size can hook into the city’s water system, but anything larger requires the developer or builder to buy irrigation rights and transfer them through the Office of the State Engineer to the city of Santa Fe, said Alan Hook, the city's water resources assistant coordinator.
The transfers are almost always on paper and do not involve physically moving water from one location to another. For instance, a transfer might result in a farmer in Socorro no longer withdrawing river water to allow a Rio Rancho developer 90 miles away to pump water from a well.
If the state approves a transfer to Santa Fe, the developer and city co-own the water rights, Hook said. The city eventually takes control of the rights and puts them in a water bank to expand its Buckman well field’s capacity.
The well field supplies water for larger developments in the city, he said.
Irrigation rights generally must come from properties in the Middle Rio Grande Valley, which stretches roughly between Elephant Butte Dam and Cochiti Pueblo. Although Santa Fe is farther north, it is considered part of the middle valley for water rights.
Water rights can’t be transferred to Santa Fe from the upper or lower valleys of New Mexico because the purpose is to keep water consumption within a particular region, said John Romero, director of the state Water Rights Division.
The rights also must be held before 1907 so they can be transferred freely within the Middle Rio Grande, Hook said, explaining that rules imposed after 1906 were more restrictive on how such rights could be transferred.
Roughly two-thirds of the irrigation rights in the Middle Rio Grande Valley are pre-1907, but developers must look harder than they once did to find farmers willing to sell. That means the prices can be at a premium, said David Gensler, hydrologist for the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District.
Hook agreed water rights are like any other commodity — the market can fluctuate, with tighter supply driving up prices.
At the moment, developers are obtaining the water rights they need and seem able to absorb the costs, Hook said.
The volume of water covered in irrigation rights gets reduced by as much as half when transferred to a municipality, Romero said, That's because a large portion of irrigation water drains back into an aquifer or river, whereas a development will consume most every drop, he said.
The effort to conserve water is another reason that consumption is curbed on municipal projects, Romero said. Most irrigation rights were established when the state was wetter and much less populated, he said.
“We think there’s more ‘paper water’ than actual ‘wet water’ because of climate change,” Romero said.
The cost in the fields
Farmers and others who advocate for agricultural interests cast a wary eye on irrigation transfers, fearing they could someday erode a $4 billion industry in New Mexico. When farmers sell their irrigation rights, they are no longer entitled to the lower-cost allotment of water. If they want to continue irrigating, they must pay additional fees for the water through a lease — or else let their land go fallow. Most choose to dry up their fields.
“That is a big issue,” Romero acknowledged. “A lot of people think if we keep transferring water rights from ag to non-ag, we’re going to lose our ag.”
However, agriculture is the state’s largest water user, so the transfers to urban projects in New Mexico only add up to a 2 percent to 3 percent loss in total farm irrigation, Romero said.
Even so, Gensler said many in the industry are concerned this trend will gradually deplete the economic viability of agriculture in the region.
He said he's noticed an uptick in water-rights sales recently, though nothing like the flurry of selling in the 1990s. Developers in Santa Fe and Rio Rancho are the main buyers, he said.
Valerie Moore, a farmer in Lemitar, a small hamlet near Socorro, said some growers in the area have sold their water rights during the recent dry periods, partly because they can get more money for the rights than their land.
“You can drive up and down the valley and see farmlands get dried up,” Moore said.
Still, the area is far from a dust bowl.
An estimated 60,000 acres in the Middle Rio Grande Valley are actively farmed, she said.
Moore said she and her late husband in the 1980s sold part of their water rights for an 87-acre farm they owned at the time to pay off their debts. They transferred their remaining irrigation rights to a 22-acre farm, where she now grows alfalfa.
Water rights are calculated as 2.1 acre-feet of water for each acre of land irrigated, she said. These days, a buyer pays about $15,000 per acre-foot.
When farmers sell their water rights, their main choices are to stop irrigating or to lease their water, either from a nearby city like Socorro or from a water bank, such as the one run by the conservancy district, Moore said.
All irrigators pay the district a yearly service fee of $44 an acre. Leasing from the water bank costs an additional $50 an acre.
Water bank lessees also have "last right" to available water, making them the first to be cut off if supply is low, such as this summer, Moore said.
“It is rough on the farmers,” said Alan Brawley, a Realtor and water broker in the Socorro valley.
Still, some farmers have made out well, Brawley said. He knows one farmer who was paid $5 million for his water rights. But he knows others who have opted out of the business because they don't want to run the operations they inherited, are in debt or would simply just like the money.
Those who sell and decide to keep farming with a water bank lease are rolling the dice, he noted.
In any case, the Middle Rio Grande Valley — a place where everything from alfalfa to chile can be found in the fields — is Santa Fe developers' go-to area for obtaining irrigation rights, and is likely to remain so in the future, Brawley said.
“I’ve sold Santa Fe County a lot of water,” Brawley said.
Diverting for the future
City officials say they would like to move away from buying irrigation rights, or at least reduce the volume.
Santa Fe has used this decades-old practice for larger developments, though other cities have begun to transition to other methods. Albuquerque, for example, has shifted away from buying irrigation rights and instead supports its growth with water it diverts from the Rio Grande.
Santa Fe officials believe they could slow the irrigation-rights game by installing a return-flow system, including a pipeline, to funnel treated effluent back into the Rio Grande.
Such a project would enable Santa Fe to follow Albuquerque in using mainly surface water for new development, said Jesse Roach, the city's water division director.
In the 1960s, Albuquerque bought the rights to water flowing from the Colorado River basin through the San Juan-Chama system. The city now supplements its San Juan-Chama water by borrowing native Rio Grande water and then returning treated wastewater to the river as repayment, Roach said.
As a result, Albuquerque buys few, if any, irrigation rights anymore, Roach said.
“We can’t keep going out and buying up additional water rights and retiring agricultural [and] cultural uses of water along the Rio Grande, said Bill Schneider, Santa Fe's water resources coordinator.
However, environmentalists and other critics have bashed the proposed return-flow system, saying it raises many concerns yet to be addressed.
Among them are how well the system would filter out pharmaceuticals and other household toxins flushed down toilets, how it would be paid for, and how the current treatment system with its problems could be upgraded to this high level.
Conservationists also express concerns that returning treated wastewater to the Rio Grande rather than releasing it into the Santa Fe River, as is done now, would further deplete a river that is already running low, thus harming its ecosystem.
In an email, Roach said many of the questions require a “cross that bridge when we come to it” approach. The return-flow plans are in an early conceptual stage, he said.
The city could continue to support growth by buying irrigation rights for its Buckman well field, perhaps for a long time, Roach said.
The city has never come close to using the well field’s full yearly allotment of 10,000 acre feet, he said. But as climate change depletes surface water, it becomes vital that groundwater is used as a backup and not a primary source that might get strained, he said.
“We do think of the well fields as our savings account and the surface water as our checking account,” Roach said. “We would rather be using surface water and saving groundwater for a sunny, dry day."
