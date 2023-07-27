Indigenous painter Jeffrey Gibson’s works are a familiar sight in the City Different, having been featured at SITE Santa Fe and the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts.

They’ll get their first major international audience in 2024 — and the stage couldn’t get much bigger.

Gibson’s creations will adorn the U.S. Pavilion at the 60th Venice Biennale, making him the nation’s artistic representative at an elite cultural exhibition that dates to 1895. Works by artists from more than 75 countries are featured in pavilions housed on the site in the Italian waterfront city, or in collective exhibition spaces.

Recommended for you