Indigenous painter Jeffrey Gibson’s works are a familiar sight in the City Different, having been featured at SITE Santa Fe and the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts.
They’ll get their first major international audience in 2024 — and the stage couldn’t get much bigger.
Gibson’s creations will adorn the U.S. Pavilion at the 60th Venice Biennale, making him the nation’s artistic representative at an elite cultural exhibition that dates to 1895. Works by artists from more than 75 countries are featured in pavilions housed on the site in the Italian waterfront city, or in collective exhibition spaces.
Gibson, a member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians who is of Cherokee descent, is the first solo Indigenous artist to represent the United States at the event, according to SITE Santa Fe, a contemporary art space known for international art exhibitions. Louis Grachos, executive director of SITE Santa Fe, is one of three co-commissioners for the 2024 pavilion; the others are Kathleen Ash-Milby, curator of Native American art at the Portland Art Museum in Oregon, and independent curator Abigail Winograd.
“One of the talents he brings as an artist is, his work communicates to a really broad spectrum of audiences,” Grachos said of Gibson in a Wednesday interview.
A collection of primarily new works by Gibson, who lives with his husband and works near Hudson, N.Y., is set to be shown April 20 through Nov. 24, 2024, in Venice. The display comes less than two years after his most recent New Mexico exhibition, The Body Electric at SITE Santa Fe.
Gibson, 51, said Wednesday he’d received a call earlier in the week from Ash-Milby, informing him of the decision.
“She called me while I was driving, and I wasn’t answering my phone,” Gibson said. “Then my studio manager texted me and said, ‘Kathleen is trying to get a hold of you. I think you should call her back.’ She also suggested, ‘You might want to pull over if you’re driving.’ ”
Gibson said he had several passengers and heeded the advice.
“We all started crying,” he said of their reaction to his selection. “Even as they were only hearing half of the conversation, they could tell what I was being told.”
Gibson, a Colorado Springs, Colo., native, says he learned about Venice Biennale while studying in London in the late 1990s.
“When it started, it was meant to be presentations of the height of art and culture, from the superpowers in the world,” Gibson says. “Every nation potentially could have their pavilion, and it was kind of an effort to have a global perspective on what was happening in the world. Every pavilion was built at different times, by different architects.”
Grachos called the news “a proud moment for for all of us, for Portland, for Santa Fe. You know, all the right components are in place. And now we have to start working on, you know, not just logistics of production, but also fundraising and everything else that’s attached to ensuring that we realize Jeffrey’s vision in the way he wants it to be presented in Venice.”
Gibson has been recognized with numerous awards, including a 2019 MacArthur Foundation Fellowship.
He is an artist in residence at Bard College in New York. He received a bachelor’s degree in painting from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 1995 and a master’s in painting from the Royal College of Art, London, in 1998.
Gibson says he attended the most recent Biennale, and he expects to visit Italy a handful of times while his work is exhibited there.
In the meantime, he’ll put in an appearance in Northern New Mexico. A launch for Gibson’s book about contemporary Indigenous art, An Indigenous Present, is set for Aug. 19 at the Marlene Nathan Meyerson Auditorium at SITE Santa Fe.
“We asked contributors to write from their experience and talk about what they’ve seen over the last 10 to 20 years that has led to there being so much recent attention for contemporary Native art,” Gibson says.