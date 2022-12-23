If You Go The Celebration is an independent spiritual community. It meets at 10:30 a.m., every Sunday, in the National Education Association building located at 2007 Botulph Road. Today, the “Sunday Service Different” will feature Christmas carols and the group’s speaker will be Lee Valentine, who will share some of his thoughts on the Christmas season.
The Celebration of Santa Fe is a church that’s not really a church.
Though a group of parishioners gather for a service every Sunday, there are no sermons or scriptures that they follow. There are no ministers, no dogmas and no predefined concepts of God.
Instead, they sing songs, meditate and share their feelings, experiences and worries, without the fear of judgment.
“We’re not a church in the churchy, church kind of sense that you would think about, you know,” said longtime member Dottie Hill during an interview. “We do have a format that we follow, but we don’t use the Bible or the Torah.”
They describe themselves as a spiritual community that honors all paths.
“A group of people committed to opening our hearts to all life, all people, all paths and learning to embrace everything, everyone and especially ourselves in unconditional love,” their website states.
Now in its 31st year, the nonprofit organization was started when the minister of the group’s predecessor organization, The Forum Celebration, moved to California. Members were determined to keep the organization running, so they figured out how to carry on without a leader.
Hill explained that during the services, members read inspirational passages and take a moment to honor people who are sick or are in need.
“Not exactly pray for them, but keep them in our thoughts and send them love and send them things to hopefully make things better for them,” she explained.
The group also set aside time for “personal sharing” where members take the floor to share something about their lives.
Hill, 85, said this aspect of the service has really helped her come out of her shell.
“It took me a long time because I’m not so shy now, but I had been in the beginning,” Hill said. “It’s made me be comfortable with myself, and more apt to speak up for something that I care about.”
She said it also helped her face her own mortality and the concerns she has about what will happen to her son once she is gone. Hill said she is the legal guardian for her 61-year-old son, who had several brain injuries.
“He has a memory that lasts about four minutes, so I’m sticking along, trying to stay here on this Earth as long as I can,” Hill said. “I’ve got things set up for when I am dead, he will be taken care of, but it won’t be the same.”
Over the years, the Celebration has seen a handful of changes.
Over the years, the Celebration has seen a handful of changes.
For some time they held services at the Santa Fe Women’s Center, then the James A. Little Theater. They now call the National Education Association New Mexico building on Botluph Road their home.
The size of the organizations has grown and shrunk. At the beginning, the Celebration had about 30 members. Hill said that at once point they had over 150 members who were drawn in by a Santa Fe Reporter article that promised the services were the perfect place to find love.
Since then, the organization has shrunk to about 25 people.
“The big loss was when those people that came to meet their love of their life, found out that they weren’t meeting them,” Hill said with a chuckle.
She said that now, most of the remaining members of the group are the same ones that helped start it decades ago.