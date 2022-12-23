If You Go The Celebration is an independent spiritual community. It meets at 10:30 a.m., every Sunday, in the National Education Association building located at 2007 Botulph Road. Today, the “Sunday Service Different” will feature Christmas carols and the group’s speaker will be Lee Valentine, who will share some of his thoughts on the Christmas season.

The Celebration of Santa Fe is a church that’s not really a church.

Though a group of parishioners gather for a service every Sunday, there are no sermons or scriptures that they follow. There are no ministers, no dogmas and no predefined concepts of God.

