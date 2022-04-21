Juliana Ciano walks past massive brown piles of decaying food waste and yard debris that have a clearly noticeable trait.
No stench.
Environmental science, not magic, is behind the lack of odor in the 4 million pounds of food waste composted yearly at Reunity Farm, a nonprofit operation that fills a significant niche in Santa Fe, where food and yard waste aren't part of curbside recycling.
And on the eve of Earth Day, Ciano, who co-owns Reunity Resources with her husband, Tejinder, explained how composting offers a dual benefit in fighting climate change.
Food waste is diverted from landfills, where it would rot and generate methane, a potent greenhouse gas, she said. And this waste becomes part of a fertilizer to enrich soil so it absorbs more carbon dioxide — another climate-warming gas — from the atmosphere, she said.
Anyone can help make a difference, Ciano said.
"It's really easy to feel hopeless in the face of climate change," she said. "There are lots of awful things happening that I have little control over. I don't want to live my life and raise my kids feeling hopeless. One of the most important things about composting is that everyone can do it."
Recent reports on climate change are indeed bleak.
A U.N. panel issued a report this year stating it's too late to avoid some effects of climate change, and that immediate global action must be taken to keep the Earth from warming more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since the industrial era began. The findings prompted the U.N. secretary-general to warn that if the world stays on its current path, it could become uninhabitable.
Ciano said climate action starts at home.
Compostable items make up roughly 40 percent of the average household's waste, Ciano said, so diverting it from a landfill is "a big deal."
"Everyone eats; therefore, everyone creates food waste," she said.
Closed-loop system
The couple's Reunity Farm is in the historic village of Agua Fría.
The Reunity name signifies a closed-loop food system. Crops are grown, and people buy the vegetables and then return the uneaten scraps to be put back into the soil in composted form.
Some compost that's created goes into the fields at the 1.6-acre farm, where the Cianos grow garlic, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, squash, lettuce, spinach, arugula, sweet peppers, hot peppers and eggplant.
And some is bagged up and sold as fertilizer.
Residents can drop off their food scraps and yard trimmings — no larger in diameter than a pencil — to the farm at no cost. Reunity provides a list of accepted items on its website.
The company will pick up food waste weekly for $39 a month or bi-weekly for $22 per month. Twice a year, the customer receives a 30-pound bag of composted soil.
It also contracts with Santa Fe County to assist residents who live outside the city to set up their own at-home composting.
The art of composting is essentially clean decomposition, which comes from the correct mixing of carbon and nitrogen waste items.
Woody waste is the main source of carbon, while food deposits provide the nitrogen.
There should be at least two parts carbon for every part of nitrogen, meaning a pile should have more yard debris than cast-off food, Ciano said.
Compost piles also must be aerated so the microbes can break down the material cleanly and odor-free, she said. That's done by using fans to blow air through pipes into the bottom of the piles.
In contrast, non-aerated garbage in landfills stinks because it's mostly rotting food waste that's emitting methane, she said.
The heaps of compost must heat to 131 degrees to kill pathogens and weed seeds, Ciano said. They "cook" for 30 days and then cure for 60 days.
To further enhance soil, Reunity sells worms that improve its aeration, water filtration and plant growth.
The couple's initial venture was making biodiesel from cooking oil after they met more a decade ago. They launched the composting business in 2016.
Their start-up clientele for commercial composting was six restaurants. They now serve about 30 businesses and 30 schools, along with 450 households.
Ciano estimates they could easily handle triple the number of residential customers and do 30 percent more commercial composting on their existing land.
"But we'd be happy to expand to accommodate more composting," she said.
Filling a niche
Reunity is supplying an outlet for recycling food waste that the city doesn't offer.
A city waste manager said there isn't enough demand for this service or for curbside pickup of yard debris to justify a rate increase to fund them.
"How much do you think our citizens are willing to pay for collection?" said Shirlene Sitton, the city's environmental services director. "We just had a rate increase. We'll have more rate increases just to keep our recycling programs afloat."
The problem with food waste is the contamination that occurs when people toss in the wrong stuff, Sitton said. That's much less likely to happen to Reunity, which has a niche market and thus a smaller and more conscientious clientele, she said.
Reunity also can serve residences at a lower price because composting is one of its specialties, Sitton said. If the city ramps up a food-waste pickup, it would be for businesses with larger quantities, she said.
Meanwhile, the county awarded Reunity a $20,000-per-year contract through a competitive bid to assist residents with composting on their properties at no cost.
So far, 41 residents are doing the backyard composting, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the landfill and with the trucks hauling the waste, Adeline Murthy, the county's sustainability specialist, wrote in an email.
"Food waste and yard trimmings account for more than one third of the waste that ends up in the landfill," Murthy wrote, adding that an estimated 29 tons of this waste will be diverted from the dumpsite.
This program helps the county meet its climate action goals, Murthy wrote. Composting also helps retain moisture in the soil, which is vital in the state's arid landscape, she added.
Ciano said they collect food waste from 25 public schools and six charter schools.
This has the added benefit of exposing children to composting food waste, an important lesson as they begin to deal with the climate crisis, she said.
"You're instilling a value to 10,000 kids … that this is normal," Ciano said.