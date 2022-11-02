Parting Stone, the Santa Fe company that solidifies cremated remains into rounded stones, is growing beyond North America.
In just three years, founder and CEO Justin Crowe’s business has attracted some 600 funeral homes in the United States and Canada, producing some 4,500 sets of stones for grieving families.
Now, the largest provider of funeral services in Australia is bringing Parting Stone down under.
InvoCare invested $1 million to start a Parting Stone Australia lab in Newcastle, Australia.
Parting Stone and InvoCare will be partners in the Australian venture, which is expected to be operational by the end of 2023, Crowe said.
InvoCare operates more than 300 funeral locations, 17 cemeteries and 29 crematoriums in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, the company website indicates.
“This is a really big deal,” Crowe said. “This will give us an understanding on how to grow Parting Stone in the international market. We want to learn from InvoCare how to bring Parting Stone to more countries around the world.”
Crowe launched Parting Stone in October 2019 in a 2,500-square-foot space near Rufina Street and Siler Road.
Parting Stone employees have doubled from 17 to 36 since May 2021, and Crowe projected he could add 109 employees in five years when the company accepted a $150,000 state Local Economic Development Act grant and $25,000 in local LEDA funds from the city in the presence of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Mayor Alan Webber.
Crowe said InvoCare discovered Parting Stone through the company’s Death Care Decoded podcast.
“They reached out to have a conversation [about a year ago],” Crowe said. “Our way of looking at the industry aligned with theirs. They realized they wanted to play a role in bringing this to the Australian public.”
InvoCare, headquartered in Sydney, has an innovation fund to invest.
“Parting Stone helps families to remember their loved one and maintain a beautiful connection that meets the growing need for personalization,” InvoCare’s Executive General Manager Tim Higgins said in a news release. “Parting Stone’s quality control procedures, commitment to customer care, and innovation is best in class.”
Crowe declined to say how much Parting Stone could grow with a presence in Australia.
“We are building models for that,” Crowe said. “I don’t want to speculate on that. It was enough to start a business [in Australia].”
Potential business for Parting Stone could be limitless.
The Cremation Association of North America reported 56 percent of Americans who died in 2020 were cremated, and by 2040 that could be 80 percent. In Australia, 65 percent of remains were cremated in 2019, the Australasian Cemeteries & Crematoria Associatio reported.
“We have a list of Australian customers that have reached out over the years,” Crowe said.
Crowe moved Parting Stone in January to an 8,000 square-foot space on Calle de Comercio on the south side, more than three times the size of his original midtown space.
“This is our first of many international expansions, hopefully,” Crowe said.