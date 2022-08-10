081022 jw partingstone gov1.jpg

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham talks Wednesday to employees of Santa Fe-based Parting Stone, which received a $150,000 state Local Economic Development Act grant to enable the company, which turns cremated remains into stone, to add more staff.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Parting Stone is in the express lane on the highway to heaven with its three-year-old Santa Fe startup business to solidify cremated ashes into decorative rounded stones.

Parting Stone has solidified some 4,000 cremated remains and creates some 250 sets of stones each month, with ashes shipped to Santa Fe from more than 600 funeral homes in the United States and Canada.

Each step of the way, public and private loans and grants have helped a fast-growing company keep up with its growth, with 36 employees now and 109 more projected in the next five years.

