The Santa Fe Community Foundation has received what might have been the most expensive present of the holiday season in Santa Fe.
The nonprofit announced Thursday a nearly $6 million gift from Carla Freeman, who lived in Santa Fe from 2005 until her death in January at the age of 69. There are no restrictions on how the funds can be used.
The nearly $6 million gift is the largest unrestricted gift in the foundation’s 38-year history, according to a news release.
“This is an extraordinary gift for which the foundation and the communities we serve are extraordinarily grateful,” Lisa Enfield, chairwoman of the foundation’s board of directors, said in the news release.
“Ms. Freeman’s planned gift will ensure that her legacy will shine brightly and positively for generations to come, and the foundation is committed to ensuring that we are the best possible stewards of the profound and lasting commitment she has made,” Enfield continued.
A spokesman for the foundation was unavailable for comment on the gift Thursday.
Foundation President and CEO Bill Smith said in the news release that the foundation will begin planning how to spend Freeman’s gift in 2020.
Carla Freeman was a Washington, D.C., native. Her father, Carl M. Freeman, was a prominent developer, real estate manager and philanthropist in Washington who died in a crash in Northern New Mexico in 1998, according to a report in the Washington Post.
According to her obituary in The New Mexican, Carla Freeman earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in library science from the University of Arizona. But according to a 2006 interview with the newspaper, she worked as a professional organizer, consulting with clients who need help getting closets, shelves and filing cabinets in order. She joined an industry group, Professional Organizers of New Mexico, that same year.
Freeman’s obituary said she was known for her sense of humor and had a passion for Jewish history and genealogy, animal rescue and volunteer work. Her favorite local charities were Kitchen Angels, which delivers meals across Northern New Mexico; Adelante, a Santa Fe Public Schools program dedicated to serving homeless students; the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society; and Esperanza Shelter, which serves people affected by domestic violence, the obituary said.
According to the Santa Fe Community Foundation’s most recent annual report, it manages $78 million in investments and awarded 2,100 grants worth $10 million to other nonprofits in 2018.
Its grants support organizations focused on education, economic security, sustainable agriculture, health and culture.
