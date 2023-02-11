The Santa Fe Community Foundation announced late last week it has received over $8.5 million from the estate of the late Deborah and Martin Fishbein.

The gift is the largest donation in the organization's 42-year history, according to the announcement.

The money will be used to support local nonprofits working in arts and culture, animal welfare and the environment and will help establish two funds for the Institute of American Indian Arts and the Museum of International Folk Art, the foundation said.

