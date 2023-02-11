The Santa Fe Community Foundation announced late last week it has received over $8.5 million from the estate of the late Deborah and Martin Fishbein.
The gift is the largest donation in the organization's 42-year history, according to the announcement.
The money will be used to support local nonprofits working in arts and culture, animal welfare and the environment and will help establish two funds for the Institute of American Indian Arts and the Museum of International Folk Art, the foundation said.
“This historic gift is a testament to Deborah and Martin’s extraordinary generosity, their love of Santa Fe, and commitment to our community’s future,” Christopher Goett, the foundation's president and CEO, said in a statement. “We are humbled by the opportunity to honor their legacy, which will live on and benefit our region for generations to come.”
Goett said the gift will be used to broaden the reach of the foundation's grant program, which helps fund organizations throughout Mora, Rio Arriba, San Miguel and Santa Fe counties.
Martin Fishbein was a social scientist who worked for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute of Mental Health, working on research to help prevent the spread of HIV and AIDS. Later, he worked as a professor at the Annenberg School for Communication in Philadelphia, until his death in 2009.
His wife, Deborah, owned a boutique is Champaign, Ill., selling clothes, jewelry, toys and housewares.
The couple were art lovers who traveled extensively, collecting fine art, folk art and Native pottery.
They made Santa Fe their second home for decades, spending every summer and winter in the city following Martin Fishbein’s academic schedule, the foundation said. During this time, they befriended and championed a number of emerging local artists.
In 2018, Deborah Fishbein carried out their longtime retirement plans, permanently moving to Santa Fe. She died at her home in 2020.
“Debby and Marty fell in love with Santa Fe’s incredible art scene when they first visited in 1982,” said Deborah Fishbein's surviving brother, Gary Kaplan, in a statement. “This is a wonderful way to carry out their charitable wishes and benefit the community here.”