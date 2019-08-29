The Rev. George Miller has watched since January as some 1,400 migrants — some 700 of them children — have used El Calvario United Methodist Church in Las Cruces as a temporary sanctuary on the road to political asylum.
They’ve given up their life savings to cross the border and faced abuse and a loss of all their possessions in an effort to build a new life in the United States.
At El Calvario, they receive hot meals like the ones they would cook in their native countries, plus fresh clothing and legal advice on how to proceed toward their sponsors and prepare for their quest for asylum. They may come in battered and broken, Miller said, but soon, “they start getting some of their dignity back. The children start to smile again, and laugh, and play. And the adults — they regain their hope.”
The Santa Fe Community Foundation just granted the church $15,000 to support continued the operation of its hospitality center for refugees and asylum seekers. Miller said it’s money that will provide “a big help in building capacity” for the program.
El Calvario was one of seven New Mexico organizations in Las Cruces, Deming and Santa Fe that received a total of $90,000 in Community Foundation grants to continue to address the humanitarian crisis in the state.
“Day in and day out, all of these organizations are on the ground doing extraordinary work and exemplifying New Mexican values through the compassion and generosity of their efforts,” William Smith, president and CEO of the Santa Fe Community Foundation, said in a statement. “We are proud to have set up this fund to support this critical work and grateful to the many donors across our state and across the country who have given already and those continuing to give.”
The foundation began the grant in May, about a month after the city of Santa Fe announced it wanted to find a way to house migrants seeking political asylum. Though that plan fell through, the foundation began raising money for the grant and now has about $200,000, Smith said.
The funding comes to these groups just weeks after a federal appeals court ruling lifted a blanket injunction against the federal government imposing new asylum restrictions on migrants crossing the Mexican border into New Mexico and Texas.
The Trump administration in July issued a rule that bars asylum claims by migrants who pass through other countries en route to the U.S. and do not seek protection in those countries.
As shelters for those migrants fill up in El Paso, the Border Patrol has been transporting asylum-seekers to Deming and Las Cruces, leaving it to those cities to figure out what to do with them.
“We don’t know who is coming. If we are lucky, we might know how many, but we never know how many men, how many women, how many children,” Miller said.
Allegra Love, executive director of the Santa Fe Dreamers Project, said the $15,000 grant the Community Foundation gave her group will help pay for attorneys to educate and prepare asylum-seekers for legal proceedings.
“Having this come from our community is meaningful,” she said. “The $15,000 is a true sign of solidarity from our community.”
But she added the migrant problem is so challenging that “I could use a million dollars and still not be able to address the problem as much as I need to.”
The seven organizations that received grants are:
• Casa de Peregrinos, Las Cruces: $15,000
• Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico, Las Cruces: $15,000
• El Calvario United Methodist Church, Las Cruces: $15,000
• Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces: $15,000
• Salvation Army, Las Cruces: $10,000
• Santa Ana Parish, Deming: $5,000
• Santa Fe Dreamers Project, Santa Fe: $15,000