The Santa Fe Community Foundation on Wednesday announced the winners of its annual Piñon Awards, which honor local nonprofits for their contributions to the community.
Honorees include:
- Sky Mountain Wild Horse Sanctuary, which provides a sanctuary for wild horses and vulnerable mustangs in Carson National Forest.
- Communities In Schools of New Mexico, which serves low-income children in Santa Fe Public Schools.
- School for Advanced Research, a research center that provides programming in the humanities, Native American arts and social sciences.
- Hermit’s Peak Watershed Alliance, which protects and restores watersheds in the Hermit’s Peak region.
Each of the winners will receive a $4,000 unrestricted grant from the foundation and will be honored at a ceremony and dinner Oct. 21 at La Fonda on the Plaza.
"This is an event of appreciation and gratitude," Christopher Goett, the foundation's president and CEO, said in a statement. "It's our annual opportunity to celebrate the generous spirit and vital work of the region's leading nonprofits, whose positive impact in northern New Mexico is immeasurable yet often goes unsung."
