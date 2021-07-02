Christopher Goett, an executive who has worked in community-based philanthropy for over 20 years, will be the next president and CEO of the Santa Fe Community Foundation, the organization announced Friday.
Goett, 45, has served as executive director of the Wescom Foundation in Southern California since 2019. Before that, he worked at the California Community Foundation, where he managed a $3 million annual grant portfolio that focused on housing insecurity and job creation in Los Angeles County.
In Santa Fe, he will lead a foundation that manages $109 million in grants, donations and other assets that support nonprofits in Northern New Mexico. The organization, which has over 20 employees, connects nonprofits to a broader base of donors as well as other nonprofits with overlapping missions.
"I'm tremendously excited," said Goett, who will join the foundation July 28. "Community foundations are a part of philanthropy that I'm really passionate about and have great engagement with. And to do it in a place as special as Northern New Mexico is really unique."
The foundation has seen an outpouring of support during the coronavirus pandemic and awarded $17 million in grants last year, up from $7 million the previous year.
Goett will succeed Sue Coliton, who has served as the foundation's interim president and CEO since September. Coliton served on the foundation's board before becoming its interim CEO.
"While there are no definitive plans in place at this point, we expect her to remain involved with the Foundation in some capacity going forward," Lily Horwath, the organization's spokeswoman, said in an email.
Coliton took over after former CEO Bill Smith announced in July 2020 that he was stepping down to care for his elderly father. Smith is now CEO of the May & Stanley Smith Charitable Trust in Corte Madera, Calif.
