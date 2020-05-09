Santa Fe Community College will raise tuition and fees by 22 percent to help offset losses from an anticipated enrollment drop in the summer and fall semesters.
The college's governing board approved the tuition hike by a 4-1 vote at a special meeting Friday.
Chairman Jack Sullivan cast the sole dissenting vote.
"Twenty-two percent in this economic climate seems to be a hard bullet to take," Sullivan said.
SFCC President Becky Rowley said: “Twenty-two percent sounds like a large amount, but when our tuition is as low as it is, even a small tweak to the number is a proportionally high percentage increase.”
Rowley said the college faces an "unprecedented" drop in enrollment — 50 percent for the summer and 30 percent in the fall.
SFCC Chief Financial Officer Nick Telles said the college asked for the increase to try to offset the decline.
Students will pay an additional $1 per credit hour. Course and technology fees also increased. In-state students will go from paying $58 for fees and tuition per credit hour to $71 per credit hour.
Telles said the $1.3 million the college receives from the state could be reduced by as much as 25 percent because of the bottoming out of the state's budget.
Administrators anticipate a deficit between $3 million to $4.7 million the board will need to correct after the special legislative session in June.
