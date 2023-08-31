Santa Fe Community College's main campus will remain closed through Labor Day weekend.
The campus has been closed since Wednesday due to low water pressure caused during nearby roadwork. Without enough water pressure, the college's fire suppression system doesn't work.
College officials said in a news release they expect the campus to reopen Tuesday and will notify students and staff if the closure extends longer.
“Keeping SFCC closed through the Labor Day weekend will give the College’s Facilities and Operations team time to evaluate the situation," SFCC President Becky Rowley said in a statement. "We anticipate opening the campus on Tuesday. We appreciate everyone’s patience. We understand this closure has impacted students and community members. The safety of our students and the public remains our top priority.”
During work on the nearby Northeast and Southeast Connectors Roads Project, Santa Fe County crews "encountered a water line that we had not anticipated to be in conflict with design elements," the county said in a news release Thursday. No other water disruptions have been reported other than to the college.
"At this time, Santa Fe County is adjusting elements of our water infrastructure to correct this issue," the news release says. "Construction on the water line commenced last week and full services are anticipated to be restored this weekend."
Despite the closure, faculty and staff who can work remotely are still doing so, and classes that can continue online are being held.