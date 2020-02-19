The city’s midtown campus evaluation committee will hold back-to-back-to-back two-hour interview sessions Thursday with the three remaining master developer candidates for the 64-acre property.
This will be the first time the evaluation committee composed of city directors and staffers meets the development teams. The committee in January scored seven master developer proposals in response to a city request for expressions of interest to redevelop the campus formerly occupied by the College of Santa Fe and the Santa Fe University of Art and Design.
“We will ask each team the same questions,” the city’s contracted project manager for the midtown campus, Daniel Hernandez, told about 40 people Wednesday at a meeting of the League of Women Voters of Santa Fe County.
The questions will seek clarification from the three master developers in areas such as housing and affordable housing, infrastructure, sustainability, circulation of people, public-private partnerships and programming open space. The city last week had submitted similar written questions to the three teams with written responses due Feb. 28, Hernandez said.
Hernandez said the goal is to have a master developer singled out by April 1, then negotiate a disposition and development agreement by the end of the year with the preferred alternative being to sell the city-owned campus to the developer.
The three remaining master developers are Central Park Santa Fe, KDC Real Estate Development and Investments/Cienda Partners and Raffles Education Corp. of Singapore.
Hernandez noted the other four master developers can still be brought back into action if negotiations falter with the three finalists. Or the city could start the search for master developer again.
The city’s request for expressions of interest is a curious process that does necessarily seek individual project proposals. Instead, the city seeks ideas from master developers, developers and businesses. In the master developer the city seeks a compatible partner to carry out a city vision that could include elements from all 21 proposals submitted by developers and businesses.
“The idea from the mayor was ‘I just want ideas,’ ” Hernandez said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.