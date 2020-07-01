Warning to anyone violating the city of Santa Fe's land use code: Civil fines are on the horizon.
The city's Quality of Life Committee unanimously endorsed a proposal Wednesday that adds civil penalty provisions and fines to the options the city can pursue against people who violate the land use code, particularly the short-term rental ordinance.
By enabling civil penalties, the proposal will allow the city to "really be able to hold people’s feet to the fire,” said Eli Isaacson, the city's land use director.
The city established a cap of 1,000 short-term rentals in residential areas, but a study found Santa Fe could be home to up to 1,400. Roughly 825 short-term rentals are currently permitted in residential areas, Isaacson said.
The proposal calls for a "fine schedule" of $100 for a first offense, $250 for a second offense and $500 for subsequent violations.
District 2 City Councilor Michael Garcia pushed for giving violators a grace period of at least 30 days to come into compliance, an idea that didn't sit well with the other District 2 city councilor, Carol Romero-Wirth.
"We are losing revenue because they’re not playing by the rules, and I don’t know that we need to be giving them extra time to come into compliance when we’ve been losing revenue from them for as long as we have," said Romero-Wirth, who chairs the committee and is a co-sponsor of the proposed legislation.
In a separate vote, the committee also signed off on a related proposal establishing enforcement provisions to the city's nuisance abatement ordinance.
“These new tools, both with regard to nuisance and then the violations of the land use code, I think will do a lot to bring the city up in its ability to enforce the rules," Romero-Wirth said.
Both proposals will be considered by other committees before heading to the full City Council.
