A proposed resolution that would require developers of all new apartments at the city-owned midtown campus on St. Michael’s Drive to offer at least 15% of the units at below-market rates passed its first test Wednesday.

Santa Fe city councilors on the Quality of Life Committee voted to recommend approval of the measure, which would prohibit builders from paying a fee in lieu of complying with the city’s rule to offer 15% of homes in a development at lower rates — an option that has become popular in the seven years since it was adopted.

“This is a pivotal moment in this city’s history to actually do something about affordable housing,” said Councilor Michael Garcia, who introduced the resolution with fellow Councilor Renee Villarreal. “The public has expressed that affordable housing needs to be a priority with this property. We need to, from the onset, say the development of affordable units is a priority.”