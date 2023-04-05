A proposed resolution that would require developers of all new apartments at the city-owned midtown campus on St. Michael’s Drive to offer at least 15% of the units at below-market rates passed its first test Wednesday.
Santa Fe city councilors on the Quality of Life Committee voted to recommend approval of the measure, which would prohibit builders from paying a fee in lieu of complying with the city’s rule to offer 15% of homes in a development at lower rates — an option that has become popular in the seven years since it was adopted.
“This is a pivotal moment in this city’s history to actually do something about affordable housing,” said Councilor Michael Garcia, who introduced the resolution with fellow Councilor Renee Villarreal. “The public has expressed that affordable housing needs to be a priority with this property. We need to, from the onset, say the development of affordable units is a priority.”
Garcia noted the percentage of affordable units built in Santa Fe from 2016 to 2021, after the fee option was adopted, was less than 10%, and the fees collected amounted to $1.6 million.
In a community development plan adopted by the council, the city has committed to ensuring 30% of new housing units developed at the midtown site are offered at below-market rates. The plan estimates the site could fit about 1,100 units.
Still, Garcia and other councilors who favor banning the fee at the 64-acre former college campus, which is set to undergo a massive redevelopment, disagree with city staff on how to approach the need for lower-cost housing at the site.
Affordable Housing Director Alexandra Ladd wrote in a staff memo on the proposed resolution such a move would “not result in an increased number of affordable homes at Midtown.”
On Wednesday, Ladd reminded councilors the affordable-housing rule, without the option to instead pay a fee, restricted housing construction in the decade leading up to 2016.
“Private developers are our partner in this,” Ladd said. “The city cannot do this alone. ... It would be premature to send that message out to the private development community right now.”
Garcia said he worried allowing the fee at midtown would risk a “segregation issue,” with affordable units being developed after market-rate housing in less-desirable lots.
Proceeds from the developer fee go into the city’s affordable housing trust fund to be distributed for down-payment assistance, rental assistance and housing rehabilitation. Villarreal, who sits on the commission that approves such projects, said there is now a shortage of affordable homes where the city can apply that assistance.
“We’re at this threshold where we should be focused on developing as many affordable units as possible, especially since we own the land,” Villarreal said. “We know the supply of market rate helps, but it will never trickle down to the low-income families in our communities.”
The latest research on housing affordability in the city shows the “affordability gap” has increased in recent years for both renters and prospective home buyers. Data suggests middle- and low-income residents have been fleeing the city in the last five years.
Councilor Jamie Cassutt cast the sole vote against the resolution.
She said she did not support the measure because she agreed with city staff and saw it as “a simplistic solution to a complex problem.”
Because the city owns the midtown property, Cassutt said, she agrees with staff that allowing the fee option gives the city more leverage in shaping development there to the community’s benefit.
“It becomes more and more apparent that inclusionary zoning is not the answer,” she said later. “We are entirely caught up on one portion of the solution.”