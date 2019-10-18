“Everything is beautiful.” That’s what Mariano Ortega used to say.
Family and customers remember the renowned Santa Fe cobbler — who passed away Oct. 9 at the age of 92 — for that cheery attitude and the many shoes, boots and precious leather items he restored over decades of running City Shoe Repair.
The World War II veteran with a broad, white mustache was described by family and shop staff as a man always happy to meet people, who always had a wry joke and kind words, and a reminder to be grateful for family and good health.
Ortega, who died following surgical complications, raised eight children and passed along his cobbling legacy to family members who maintain the shop.
The Santa Fe native was married for nearly 66 years. He started working at a young age to help support his family and “retired” in 1988, after years of mending and stitching road-worn leather. He repaired shoes and boots in Los Alamos for several decades before eventually starting his business in Santa Fe in 1974.
Grandson Vicente Trujillo took over the business after apprenticing with Ortega. But Ortega still worked for years after his “retirement.”
“This isn’t work. It’s a hobby now,” Ortega told The New Mexican in 2013. “When I was feeding and clothing my kids, it was work, 10 to 12 hours a day, that was work.”
Trujillo, in between helping customers Thursday, including a man seeking taller heels for his cowboy boots, said that he learned everything he could from his grandfather before taking over the business.
“He tells me, ‘Well, I’m an old man and I’m not sure how quick you’re going to learn. But I’ll see what I can do,’ ” Trujillo recalled, laughing as he remembered when he first asked his grandfather to teach him the trade. “He was a character. He always had a sense of humor.
“For coming from such humble beginnings and having eight kids and only a fourth grade education, he did pretty good for himself,” Trujillo added. “He was just a guy who worked really hard his whole life to do that.”
His first child, Marian Ortega — Trujillo’s mother — was born after Mariano Ortega returned from WWII.
“He was a cobbler and everybody loved him, respected him,” she said Friday, calling her father “probably the most perfect man walking on two feet. He was kind, he was giving, he was a good father, he was a good husband. He was just a perfect man in my eyes.”
She said he would work six days a week, 10 hours a day. “And then … he would get up and he’d make us pancakes every Sunday morning. That’s what we looked forward to. And in the afternoon, he’d make a big pot of chile.
“That was the only time he was at home because he worked very, very hard.” she added. “We never wanted for anything. All six of his kids were very pleased to have him as a dad.”
Other surviving children include Gloria, Anna, Edward, Phillip and Marta; grandchildren Luis Trujillo, Pablo Ortega, Melanie Rau, Amanda Rau, Chris Ortega, Kara Ortega, Daniel Ortega and Anthony Ortega; his sisters Marthan Peinado, Margie Martinez and Dolores Barkell; and many nieces and nephews.
Services are scheduled for noon Tuesday at the Kiva of Light, 417 E. Rodeo Road, followed by burial at Santa Fe National Cemetery and a reception at the Elks Lodge on Old Pecos Trail.
