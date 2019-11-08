The city of Santa Fe’s annual Veterans Day Parade starts at 10 a.m. Monday. The parade will progress from Fort Marcy Park down Bishops Lodge Road to the Plaza. A ceremony will follow at the Bataan Memorial Building on Don Gaspar Avenue.
Many government agencies and financial institutions will be affected by the holiday.
• Federal, city and county government nonemergency offices, including Santa Fe municipal recreation centers and libraries, will be closed.
• City of Santa Fe buses will operate on a Saturday service schedule.
• Santa Fe city trash and recycling pickup will take place as usual. County solid waste transfer stations will be closed.
• Courts will be closed.
• Rail Runner Express commuter train service will follow the Sunday service schedule.
• Santa Fe Public Schools will be open.
• The U.S. Postal Service will suspend regular service.
• Most of the North Central Regional Transit District’s Blue Buses will not be in service, but the 255 Mountain Trail bus will operate.
