A Santa Fe medical specialist told patients she won’t see them in person if they are not vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Dr. Hillary Norton, the physician at Santa Fe Rheumatology, said via email Monday that most patients needing her care have compromised immune systems and are at higher risk of infection. As a result, it’s important they be vaccinated against the disease, she said.
“We believe that everyone should be treated, and we offer telemedicine as an option to our patients who choose not to be vaccinated,” Norton said. Telemedicine is a way of seeing a patient remotely through live video and other technologies.
Like so many elements of the pandemic, the clinic’s requirement that patients be vaccinated prompted support and criticism.
Robin Daughtridge, a 62-year-old patient of Norton’s, said she appreciated the policy.
“So many of her patients are immunocompromised, like myself, and I applaud her for making it safer for all of us,” Daughtridge, of Santa Fe, said through an email.
Some others in New Mexico saw the policy as unfair.
“That’s discriminatory and evil, and I can’t believe we’re at this place in our society,” said Jesse James Gomez of Chaves County. Gomez is an organizer with Concerned Citizens for New Mexico, which opposes COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Another person with an anti-mandate group, Sarah Smith of New Mexico Freedoms Alliance, said people have described being “hassled” by a nurse and denied service by a dentist, a counselor and physicians.
They are “concerned with having other negative repercussions if they reveal their identity or give further details,” Smith, of Las Cruces, said of the patients.
A Boston hospital took a 31-year-old man off its heart transplant list last month because the man wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19.
The hospital said through a statement last week that getting the COVID-19 vaccine is among the behaviors, choices and vaccinations required to get a transplant in the Mass General Brigham system.
The American Medical Association said in September that generally, “A physician should not refuse a patient simply because the individual is not vaccinated. … A patient’s vaccination status in and of itself is not sufficient reason, ethically, to turn that individual away.”
But the association also said there may be other factors, such as whether the physician’s practice includes many immunocompromised patients. Additional factors include whether the patient has urgent medical needs, whether accommodations may be made for the patient and whether a doctor’s practice has protective equipment to minimize the risk.
Dr. Jagdish Khubchandani, a public health professor at New Mexico State University, said telemedicine can be one of those accommodations. Khubchandani said through an email that the “type of provider can play a role” in the decision, too, and that moral and ethical issues in medicine are “tricky.”
Jacob Dahlke, ethics director at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, said he saw no clearly right or wrong position. Dahlke said physicians have “a duty to care,” but those who see many patients with impaired immune systems must try to protect the health of all their patients.
Adopting such a policy in an emergency department would be a problem, he said, because so many types of diseases, conditions and patients are treated there.
But for doctors giving specialized care to patients with common characteristics, “their obligation to provide it isn’t quite as great,” he said. A patient usually can find another specialist if necessary, he said.
Norton and her clinic recently sent a notice to patients saying omicron is an especially contagious variant of the coronavirus.
“This is why at Santa Fe Rheumatology we have made the decision to not allow any unvaccinated patients into our practice, whether that is for an office visit, injection or an infusion. Please make the necessary steps to find alternative care with another specialist that is accepting unvaccinated patients, or you can have a visit via telemedicine,” the clinic said recently in an email to patients.
Jasmin Milz Holmstrup, a spokeswoman for La Familia Medical Center in Santa Fe, said it’s a complex situation.
“La Familia sees everyone,” Milz Holmstrup said. “From our perspective, as a primary care clinic, we are here to treat everyone.” But she said La Familia would prefer that people be vaccinated.
