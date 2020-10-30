Street dining in Santa Fe can continue through the winter.
The city of Santa Fe extended the temporary obstruction permits that restaurants need to put tables and chairs on streets and sidewalks. The program would have expired Saturday and the city extended the permits to April 30.
Restaurants do not have to pay additional permit fees or do additional paperwork. New Mexico Alcoholic Beverage Control has also automatically extended through April 30 the temporary footprint expansion allowing alcohol to be served on sidewalks and streets, according to a city news release.
Eight downtown restaurants have street dining: Plaza Cafe, Thunderbird Bar & Grill, Anasazi Restaurant, La Boca, French Pastry Shop & Creperie, Coyote Cafe, The Burger Stand and Los Magueyes.
Several restaurants now offering outdoor dining have indicated they will give winter a try.
Tried to buy a 6 er if Heineken from a corner market today as an add on to my curbside grocery pickup
Was told no go unless I. Went inside and added to my store account
Even though total wine does curbside in car delivery ?
