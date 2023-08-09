A longtime service organization in Santa Fe is disbanding after it couldn’t attract new members as veterans of the group age.
The Santa Fe Civitan Club announced Wednesday it would cease to exist after 66 years in the community.
The club, part of the global service organization Civitan International, primarily assists nonprofit organizations that serve people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Longtime member Thomas Bustamante said the Civitan Club’s creed reminds him of John Lennon’s song “Imagine,” with its lyrics about people living life in peace across the world.
“We spoke prayers in every tongue, and ... we wanted to build good citizens in any country, anywhere,” Bustamante said. “That was something that drew me to this club because our major purpose was just to be knowledgeable, respectful of everybody’s beliefs and help individuals with developmental disabilities.”
At the club’s founding in Santa Fe, it primarily supported the New Mexico School for the Deaf, Bustamante said. Other club projects included the Santa Fe Youth Citizenship Awards, which recognized local eighth grade students, and a project that distributed 500 Christmas stockings to students with disabilities in Santa Fe schools.
The club also provided financial and hands-on support for New Vistas, a Santa Fe-based nonprofit that provides independent living services for people with disabilities and families with disabled children in Northern New Mexico.
Despite successful annual projects and fundraising, the club will disband because “the world has changed and organizations like service organizations are suffering declining membership,” longtime member Ken Kirk said in a statement.
From Bustamante’s perspective, television, the internet and social media have “moved people away from the fellowship and service — as well as the knowledge — that you get from Civitans” and other service organizations, he said.
The Santa Fe Civitan Club had over 50 members as recently as 2016, but that number shrunk to 21 this year.
Ultimately, members tired of taking over leadership roles in the organization, club President Chris Keeton said Wednesday.
“Everybody in the club has been president, treasurer or sat on the board for many, many years, and they just didn’t have the desire to do that again,” Keeton said. “It’s a constant struggle to get people to fill those positions, and without new membership, the same people ended up doing those office seats.”
Club leaders started to talk about disbanding this year after no one stepped up to take over as president after Keeton. He served as treasurer for six years before becoming the president two years ago.
The Civitan Club had “plenty of participation,” gaining and losing members annually, when Keeton joined in 2001, he said.
The club was also “very strong” when Bustamante joined about 30 years ago, he said.
“I was impressed with what they did in terms of providing service, knowledge and leadership; it was a very, very beneficial organization,” Bustamante said. “It gave me comfort with working with [people with] developmental disabilities, which I can’t say that I was comfortable in that area before.”
Kari-Lynn McBride, community relations director for the New Mexico School for the Deaf, said in a statement she “will never forget” the “good times” students had with the Civitan Club through the years.
“Most importantly, I thank the Club for their support and love of our students,” she said.
Santa Fe’s Civitan Club was the first to be established in New Mexico. There are seven others in the state and has about 30,000 members worldwide, according to Civitan International’s website.
To leave “a lasting legacy,” the club opened a $25,000 endowment fund with the Santa Fe Community Foundation to serve people with developmental disabilities, Keeton said. The club also donated $25,000 to the Civitan International Research Center, which conducts research on the root causes of developmental and intellectual disabilities.