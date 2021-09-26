The closure of St. Catherine Indian School 23 years ago left a campus of old buildings standing without purpose.
Numerous plans have come and gone to develop it for housing, shops or another school. Now it’s owned by the Santa Fe Civic Housing Authority, which intends to make its own plans.
Ed Romero, executive director of the housing authority, said his agency bought the St. Catherine campus near the Santa Fe National Cemetery five years ago for $2 million. Romero said he isn’t sure if housing will be in the development mix.
“Our primary plan is to prevent it from eroding while we develop a master development plan,” he said. “Everything’s kind of in play.”
He said five or six of the buildings are historically significant. The main building has the year 1887 inscribed near the top.
“It could be a great place, and it deserves to be saved,” Romero said. “And right now it’s just potential.”
The authority bought the property from a Colorado bank. The owner before that, Albuquerque construction contractor Max R. Tafoya, was sentenced in 2014 to 57 months in federal prison for cheating a business program for disabled veterans.
Romero said his agency has spent about $400,000 to maintain the antiquated buildings, including $200,000 to deal with the gym roof’s collapse.
The 18-acre campus is fenced off but still has visitors. Those include vandals, filmmakers and wildlife, said Kyle Sager, a housing authority project coordinator who lives on the property in a mobile home. He said the TV show Roswell, New Mexico and a movie titled Cliffs of Freedom filmed at the site. He also said Tom Hanks used the old ballfield to the north as a staging spot for the Western News of the World.
As he walked the campus, Sager said he has seen deer, coyotes, a bear, skunks, hawks and owls there. “What a pretty place this must have been in its day,” Sager said. “Now we struggle just to keep it from growing over.”
He said developing the property is a challenge, in part because neighbors don’t want more traffic through the area. Romero said he hoped to bring forward a proposal in a year or two.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.